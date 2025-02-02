Is Ben Affleck A Third Wheel? An Insider Gets Candid About How Awkward Holidays At The Garner House Could Be Moving Forward

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have continued to have personal dealings since their divorce was finalized in 2018. The two are continuing to co-parent their three kids and, according to sources as of late, the two are “spending more time together than ever” since their split. Of course, their kids aren’t the only key aspects of their personal lives, as Garner is also in a relationship with John Miller. Now, insiders are dropping claims in regard to whether Affleck is shoe-horning himself into Garner and Miller’s personal dynamic.

John Miller has reportedly been seeing the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past alum on and off since 2018. In that time, it’s been alleged that the 47-year-old Cali Group chairman and the 52-year-old actress have been happy together. However, as someone alleged to Page Six, their relationship has been somewhat changed by the apparent presence of the Alias icon’s ex-husband. In fact, the person went as far as to tell the outlet that due to the 55-year-old Argo director, Miller is the one who feels like a “third wheel”:

[He] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship. Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel.

All in all, the insider’s comments suggest that the PopID CEO “isn’t thrilled” with the situation, which could supposedly make holidays somewhat awkward moving forward. The source, however, does also allege that there’s a bit of nuance to the situation. Per their comments, John Miller doesn’t seem to be under the impression that the two Daredevil stars are going to reconcile and get back together. Yet there’s supposedly something else nagging at the accomplished businessman:

It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their coparenting relationship. He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who married in 2005 before separating in 2015, have indeed been spending more time together as of late. Over the past few months, Garner has allegedly provided support for her ex-spouse amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. That apparently continued amid the LA wildfires, at which point Affleck had to evacuate his home in Pacific Palisades for a time. (Simultaneously, Lopez apparently lent support to Affleck as well.)

At the end of 2024, ahead of the fires, the former couple spent Thanksgiving together as well. The two used a portion of that holiday working with Midnight Mission, with whom they helped feed 2,000 homeless or near-homeless people in the downtown Los Angeles area. And, as also previously alluded to by the insider, the 13 Going on 30 star also invited her ex to celebrate Christmas with her and their three kids – Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12).

This latest source says Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years.” However, the general consensus among insiders is that they’ve been maintaining a firm relationship for the sake of their kids. Whether that includes the Good Will Hunting star popping up during more holidays is unclear. As for how John Miller supposedly feels about Affleck or himself becoming a “third wheel,” that should all be taken with a grain of salt.