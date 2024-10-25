‘No Strings Fun’: Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Seeing Other Men As Divorce From Ben Affleck Rages On
Love don't cost a thing, and JLo is reportedly buying.
For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have had a way of capturing the public's attention. And while the internet is obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there's another pair that's been making consistent headlines: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. They broke the internet when reuniting and marrying in Vegas, and now we've been following their very public split. And JLo is reportedly seeing other men as the divorce Affleck rages on.
Lopez filed for divorce in August, after two years of marriage to Affleck. Bennifer has been working with a famous divorce lawyer to try and settle out of court, especially since they had no prenup in place. Per a report by InTouchWeekly, it sounds like Lopez isn't sitting at home lonely as things shake out. An anonymous insider claimed:
Well, that's one way of putting it. But it sounds like although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to be photographed together, they're not actually getting back together. So why shouldn't JLo be able to see someone else? Rebounds exist for a reason.
Given their history and previous relationship together, it makes sense that there would be some very strong feelings between Affleck and Lopez. Part of this was addressed in This Is Me ...Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) and it wouldn't be surprising if they both needed some romantic validation right now. Later in the same report, the anonymous insider offered more insight about what's reportedly happening behind closed doors for JLo. They said:
Being a celebrity is a weird thing. Because while many of us can relate to the idea of finding a rebound hookup after a breakup, we usually don't have to think about paperwork being involved. But Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, and folks who know her clearly talk to the press. As such, and NDA sounds practical when it comes to a fling.
The public remains invested in what's happening with Affleck and Lopez's divorce, as the lack of a prenup complicates things. Further financial issues include their shared mansion that's on the market, as well as Affleck's production company.
While Bennifer 2.0 might have ended, the pair of A-listers are continuing to work on fil projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.