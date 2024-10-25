‘No Strings Fun’: Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Seeing Other Men As Divorce From Ben Affleck Rages On

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have had a way of capturing the public's attention. And while the internet is obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there's another pair that's been making consistent headlines: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. They broke the internet when reuniting and marrying in Vegas, and now we've been following their very public split. And JLo is reportedly seeing other men as the divorce Affleck rages on.

Lopez filed for divorce in August, after two years of marriage to Affleck. Bennifer has been working with a famous divorce lawyer to try and settle out of court, especially since they had no prenup in place. Per a report by InTouchWeekly, it sounds like Lopez isn't sitting at home lonely as things shake out. An anonymous insider claimed:

She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her. She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.

Well, that's one way of putting it. But it sounds like although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to be photographed together, they're not actually getting back together. So why shouldn't JLo be able to see someone else? Rebounds exist for a reason.

Given their history and previous relationship together, it makes sense that there would be some very strong feelings between Affleck and Lopez. Part of this was addressed in This Is Me ...Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) and it wouldn't be surprising if they both needed some romantic validation right now. Later in the same report, the anonymous insider offered more insight about what's reportedly happening behind closed doors for JLo. They said:

Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and sexy and desirable again. She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.

Being a celebrity is a weird thing. Because while many of us can relate to the idea of finding a rebound hookup after a breakup, we usually don't have to think about paperwork being involved. But Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, and folks who know her clearly talk to the press. As such, and NDA sounds practical when it comes to a fling.

The public remains invested in what's happening with Affleck and Lopez's divorce, as the lack of a prenup complicates things. Further financial issues include their shared mansion that's on the market, as well as Affleck's production company.

While Bennifer 2.0 might have ended, the pair of A-listers are continuing to work on fil projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.