‘He Switched Vices’: Ben Affleck’s Loved Ones Are Reportedly Concerned About His Addiction Issues Amid Jennifer Lopez Drama

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at the chatter surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But few have made more headlines than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, with the pair of A-listers in the process of splitting up. And Affleck’s loved ones are reportedly concerned about his addiction issues amid JLo drama, with one being quoted saying "he switched vices."

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, and the pair are reportedly working with a famous divorce lawyer to handle their separation. It remains to be seen how assets are split up, but Bennifer was photographed kissing and holding hands recently. And insider close to the pair spoke to In Touch about their ongoing affection, and tied it to Affleck's history with addiction. They said:

Ben's got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict. It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.

That's certainly one perspective. While Lopez has been accused of being a love addict online thanks to her various engagements and weddings, now it seems that term is being applied to Affleck. But in the end one can only imagine what's been going on behind the scenes.

The photographs of the former couple being affectionate definitely turned heads, especially amidst concerns about their finances and JLo putting down money for their shared home. The same insider spoke about the way that type of interaction might have been complicating things, offering:

For one thing, he's messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy. It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.

Children always complicate divorces, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez blended families upon getting married. The kids are reportedly quite close, which adds another wrinkle to the situation. And with all those balls in the air, smart money says fans are going to continue looking for clues about the couple's status.

It's currently unclear how the actual divorce is going behind closed doors, but the pair of A-listers are seemingly trying to avoid going to court. But there are big assets in question, including Ben Affleck's production company, the mansion Bennifer shared, and more. We'll jut have to wait and see how it all shakes out

