Before JLo Was Reportedly Spotted Kissing And Holding Hands With Ben Affleck Amid Divorce, Her Ex Weighed In On Why His Own Marriage To The Singer Ended

Reports have swirled around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship , especially since Lopez filed for divorce after two years. It'd been said that the two had spending time apart in recent months. However, not only did the two just recently reunite alongside their kids, they were also spotted holding hands and kissing. It’s unclear what this could mean for their relationship moving forward and, ahead of that, Lopez’s first husband weighed in on why their marriage ended.

What Apparently Went Down During Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Reunion?

The This Is Me Now… A Love Story stars’ meet-up occurred this past Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. The two apparently went there to enjoy brunch, and were apparently joined by four of their kids. Photos obtained by Page Six show that JLo’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, were present as well as the Air director’s children Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12). A source described what they reportedly witnessed amid the family outing:

Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.

Without a doubt, this is a very interesting turn of events, given what’s reportedly gone down between the Gigli stars over the past several months. Bennifer sold the mansion they previously purchased together and, by all accounts, they’ve been living separately. They even spent their two-year anniversary apart , though the “On the Floor” singer did visit her estranged beau on his birthday back in August.

Reps for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment on the recent reunion, which tracks with the pair’s tendency to remain tight-lipped on their personal affairs. All the while, Ojani Noa – the first man to tie the knot with Lopez – has been an open book in regard to his former union with the pop star.

JLo’s Ex-Husband Gets Honest About The Breakdown Of Their Marriage

Ojani Noa married the Maid in Manhattan star back in 1997, and the two decided to part ways after spending only 11 months as man and wife. During an interview with DailyMail.com , the Cuba native discussed various facets of his relationship with Atlas lead. Noa believes himself to be “the pioneer,” as he was there for JLo at the beginning of her career, and he says their marriage started smoothly. However, Noa claims his then-wife began to become enamored with the concept of fame:

I felt she was [now] really ­enjoying the media attention. I would say to her: ‘You have to be private. You can’t be real in a relationship if you’re always being photographed’.

The actor also said that he “hated going on the red carpet” and said that was particularly hard when he and Jennifer Lopez had to “pretend” that there were no issues in their marriage. He also alleged that near the end, Lopez’s team began to villainize him:

I never looked at another woman when I was with Jennifer. But I felt like I was [being seen as] the bad guy. [Her people] wanted to make her look good because of everything that was coming out – the movie, the album, and they didn’t want any bad publicity. They made it sound like I didn’t want to be with her and it was the opposite.

As for her ex-wife’s latest marriage, Ojani Noa commented on it back in 2022. He opined that Bennifer 2.0 wouldn’t last, though he wished them well. During this latest interview, Noa also shared some kind thoughts about Ben Affleck:

I’ve met him and he’s an amazing guy. Even though they’re both in the spotlight, you can tell that he’s a really private man.

Considering that apparent desire for privacy and that of his estranged wife, there’s a good chance Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez won’t comment on their recent activities at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Time will tell whether their marriage does indeed conclude like Lopez and Ojani Noa’s did years ago.