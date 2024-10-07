Why Jennifer Lopez Putting 'Down The Bulk' Of The Cash For Their House Complicates Things During Divorce

Celebrity divorces often have a way of getting messy, whether that’s figuring out custody of the children, who gets to keep the house, or (sometimes) having your Bentley stolen by car thieves . Couples often prepare for such occurrences by securing a prenuptial agreement before saying “I do.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made no such arrangements, and now that JLo has filed for divorce after two years of marriage, some issues are getting rather tricky due to the fact that she reportedly put up the majority of the cash for their mansion.

Famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser is reportedly helping the couple navigate their split, given that Bennifer didn’t have a prenup . Apparently she’s been working with them for months already, and a source said dividing their financial assets is especially difficult because of the $60 million mansion that they bought together. An insider for OK! Magazine said:

They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in. [She] put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back.

As rumors began to swirl that the reconnected couple were headed for splitsville earlier this year, they decided to put their mansion back on the market . Despite not being in the house for very long, a lot of money went into renovations, so they listed it for $68 million — significantly more than they paid for it .

The source said it was Jennifer Lopez who financed the majority of that project, and when the house is sold — it’s been on the market with no offers for a couple of months now — the This Is Me… Now artist wants to recoup her spendings.

However, if JLo is worried about money, she’s certainly not showing it through her actions. Reports allege she’s been indulging in some retail therapy , spending hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time on items for herself and her entourage. She’s also been traveling a lot lately and is even in negotiations to purchase a new mansion . The property in Hollywood that she’s got her eye on is listed at $55 million, though she’s allegedly trying to get it somewhere in the $30 million range.

Ben Affleck has found his new bachelor pad as well — a 5-bedroom home that he paid $20.5 million for — though he has yet to move in. Currently he continues to stay at the Brentwood rental that he moved into months ago as rumors swirled about the state of his relationship with JLo . Again, money seems to be no issue there, either, as he’s reportedly paying a staggering $100,000 in rent per month .

From Bennifer’s reconciliation after two decades to their prenuptial-less divorce, this couple continues to be one of the most interesting, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on their personal lives, as well as the professional projects they have coming next year on the 2025 movie calendar .