‘I Keep Getting Asked’: Ben Stiller Weighs In On Barbra Streisand Possibly Joining Meet The Parents 4 After Viral Comments About Her Salary

The Meet The Parents movies are set to come back as the first sequel in over 15 years, following the announcement that Focker-In-Law is officially set to be part of 2026 movie releases . Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo are all set to return to the franchise, and Ariana Grande and Superman’s Skyler Gisondo are set to join them. But a “popular question” over the weekend for Ben Stiller ahead of this past Sunday’s Emmys was all about if Barbra Streisand is involved.

Ben Stiller Weighs In On Getting Barbra Streisand In Focker-In-Law

As you may recall, the legendary actress played Roz, the mother of Stiller’s Greg Focker, alongside Dustin Hoffman’s Bernie back in the 2004 sequel, Meet The Fockers, and then in 2010’s Little Fockers (both of which were box office hits ). But will Streisand be in Focker-In-Law? Here’s what Stiller had to say when he was asked by E! News on the Emmys carpet:

I keep getting asked. We all would love it. We’re in process.

During the interview that had Stiller there for Severance having the most Emmy nominations of the night, it was clear that he'd had been asked a few times before the 2025 Emmys were announced about the possibility of Streisand returning to the role of Mrs. Focker. Stiller’s wife, Christine Taylor, quipped that it was a “very popular question” that night.

Well, there’s actually a big reason why a lot of journalists must have been asking Stiller that question. Back in June, Streisand was asked the same question, and she revealed that she didn’t feel she got paid enough on the comedy and was “pissed off” about it. The 83-year-old actress shared that she’d only come back if they paid her “a lot of money” this time around. In her words:

Oh my God. They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off. I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet.

Streisand didn’t say how much she made for the movie and who got paid more, but it sounds like she’ll need some convincing. That being said, the actress has seen Wicked with Grande, which she watched with her grandchildren. She said “they loved” it, so perhaps getting to star alongside the fellow triple threat might sweeten the deal.

Focker-In-Law has already started production as of last month, with Grande set to play the fiancée of Greg Focker's son (Gisondo). Ben Stiller has said that the premise will kind of “mirror” the first film since he’s now the same age as De Niro was for Meet The Parents . It’s set to be released November 25, 2026.