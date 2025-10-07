Someone Asked Ben Affleck About Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez This Week. What He Had To Say
Bennifer hit the carpet for Kiss of the Spider Woman together.
Celebrity couples have a habit of making headlines, and few know this quite as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The internet exploded when it was revealed they got back together, eventually getting married in Las Vegas. They've since divorce, but reunited last night at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars Lopez and was produced by Affleck. And the latter star explained why he wouldn't miss it.
Bennifer's divorce was finalized back in January, but the two A-listers are still connected thanks to their kids and attempting to sell their mansion. They're both credited for bringing Kiss of the Spider Woman together, and in a conversation with ET, Affleck shared why he attended the premiere (and posed with his ex-wife). He offered:
Affleck and Damon's company Artists Equity helped produce the movie musical, and they're both credited as EPs. So even though he and JLo split up last summer, that won't keep him away from supporting the project. This is yet another way that the former couple continues to support each other, despite the viral divorce.
JLo got a standing ovation at the movie's Sundance premiere, and has been getting a ton of praise for her roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman. That includes the movie's director Bill Condon, who said she was a modern-day diva who was perfect for the part. Later in Affleck's same interview, he praised his ex-wife and more, offering:
As someone who got to see the movie musical early, I have to agree. The theatrical cut is moving and visually stunning, and it's pretty much impossible to take your eye off of Lopez when she's on screen. We'll just have to see if she gets Awards Season attention after famously getting snubbed by the Oscars for Hustlers.
For her part, Jennifer Lopez revealed it was hard working on Kiss of the Spider Woman in the midst of her split from Affleck. While she loved filming the movie musical, she had to go home to an empty home and all her feelings. But maybe that's part of what makes her performance to electric in the film.
All will be revealed when Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters October 10th as part of the 2025 movie release list.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.