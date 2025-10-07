Someone Asked Ben Affleck About Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez This Week. What He Had To Say

Celebrity couples have a habit of making headlines, and few know this quite as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The internet exploded when it was revealed they got back together, eventually getting married in Las Vegas. They've since divorce, but reunited last night at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars Lopez and was produced by Affleck. And the latter star explained why he wouldn't miss it.

Bennifer's divorce was finalized back in January, but the two A-listers are still connected thanks to their kids and attempting to sell their mansion. They're both credited for bringing Kiss of the Spider Woman together, and in a conversation with ET, Affleck shared why he attended the premiere (and posed with his ex-wife). He offered:

I wouldn't dream of not being here. This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that you know Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career. And she's fabulous and I'm really excited for people to get the chance to see Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck and Damon's company Artists Equity helped produce the movie musical, and they're both credited as EPs. So even though he and JLo split up last summer, that won't keep him away from supporting the project. This is yet another way that the former couple continues to support each other, despite the viral divorce.

JLo got a standing ovation at the movie's Sundance premiere, and has been getting a ton of praise for her roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman. That includes the movie's director Bill Condon, who said she was a modern-day diva who was perfect for the part. Later in Affleck's same interview, he praised his ex-wife and more, offering:

She's great, Tona's great, Diego is great, Bill did an amazing job. I'm really excited for people to see it. I'm just thrilled to be here tonight.

As someone who got to see the movie musical early, I have to agree. The theatrical cut is moving and visually stunning, and it's pretty much impossible to take your eye off of Lopez when she's on screen. We'll just have to see if she gets Awards Season attention after famously getting snubbed by the Oscars for Hustlers.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez revealed it was hard working on Kiss of the Spider Woman in the midst of her split from Affleck. While she loved filming the movie musical, she had to go home to an empty home and all her feelings. But maybe that's part of what makes her performance to electric in the film.

All will be revealed when Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters October 10th as part of the 2025 movie release list.