Rachel Zegler, Kate Hudson, And More Can't Get Over The Perfection Of Newly Single Nicole Kidman Rocking A Shirt With Her Own Face On It

Nicole Kidman has had her name in the news a lot recently following the announcement that she was splitting from husband Keith Urban. The Oscar winner, however, looks like she’s ready to change the conversation, as she’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of her films in a way that has others in Hollywood taking notice.

Thirty years ago, Nicole Kidman starred in To Die For. The black comedy saw her as a woman obsessed with television stardom who uses a teenager who is obsessed with her as a mechanism to commit murder. It’s one of Kidman’s most well-known roles, and one that still looks amazing, even on a t-shirt, worn by the actress herself.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

It takes a certain amount of confidence to put on a shirt with your own face on it, but Nicole Kidman clearly pulls it off. She looks incredible here. I’m certainly not the only person blown away by this picture either, as numerous stars, from Rachel Zegler to Kate Hudson to Kerry Washington and more, posted comments that include…

Kate Hudson: I mean….my fav! ❤️🔥

Rachel Zegler: Mommmmmmmyyyyyyy

Kerry Washington: ICONIC.

Kathryn Newton: Yes. 🙌

Sony Pictures: Dare we say… that shirt is to die for 👄

The fact that Sony Pictures, which distributed To Die For, commented indicates this could be part of a publicity campaign for the 30th anniversary of To Die For. But there’s little argument that it worked. The post has thousands of likes already, and everybody, not just the celebrities, thinks Kidman looks incredible.

While the timing of this picture is certainly coincidental with the news of her divorce from Keith Urban, it certainly still has a vibe of moving forward. Considering how often Nicole Kidman posted shots of herself in t-shirts to celebrate her ex when they were together, this particular shot does feel similar.

In addition to mentioning the film’s 30th anniversary, Kidman also threw in a hashtag for To Die For’s director, Gus Van Sant. After To Die For, Van Sant would direct Good Will Hunting, a movie that would see him earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.

To Die For would earn its share of awards as well. Kidman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Suzanne Stone, her first time winning that award. She’d also earn her first BAFTA nomination for the role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kidman will return to another of her iconic '90s roles in the upcoming Practical Magic 2. That movie will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in just a few years.

Now, this picture certainly makes me want to check out To Die For again, while it hasn’t quite been 30 years since I’ve seen it, it’s certainly been a while. While the movie unfortunately isn’t available on any major streaming platforms, it can be rented for just a few bucks if you want to check it out.