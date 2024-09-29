Beverly Hills Cop And Midnight Run Star John Ashton Is Dead At 76

The Hollywood community has lost a few notable stars as of late and, sadly enough, yet another superb actor has left us. John Ashton – a veteran of the screen – has unfortunately died following a battle with cancer. While the seasoned performer amassed countless credits over the course of his lengthy career, he’s arguably best known for playing John Taggart in the fan-favorite Beverly Hills Cop franchise and Marvin Dorfler in the acclaimed comedy Midnight Run. Ashton was 76 at the time of his passing.

John Ashton’s death was confirmed by his representative, who relayed the news to TMZ. Per the news outlet, Ashton reportedly died this past Thursday at his home in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Further details on the matter have yet to be released, as of this writing.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of John Ashton during this time.

More to come...