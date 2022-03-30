Beyoncé Dazzles In The See-Through Dress Trend After Megan Fox Previously Brought It Back

It’s been proved again and again that Beyoncé slays when it comes to making a fashion look jaw-dropping. On Sunday night, the singer opened the 94th Academy Award with a performance of the King Richard song “Be Alive,” which was nominated for Best Original Song . Although Queen Bey did not win her first Oscar, she may very well have won best dressed at the Oscars after party in her take on the see-through dress trend.

More celebrities than ever have been going for this bold fashion trend that shows off their every curve and skin, famously with Megan Fox’s VMA dress . Check out Beyoncé rock the sheer dress style and make it her own:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) A photo posted by on

On Instagram , Beyoncé flaunted her incredible third Oscars fashion look that she wore for her husband Jay Z’s Oscar afterparty at the Chateau Marmont. The dress is from Celia Kritharioti Couture and a Tiffany & Co diamond necklace around her neck. The beautiful dress has fabulous silver sequins that are placed in the right places to show off Beyoncé’s body without showing everything.

The Oscars look might be Beyoncé’s most fearless fashion looks to date and we feel as if we’re gazing at a goddess. The see-through dress look has been catching fire in Hollywood. Back in September, Megan Fox rocked a similar look alongside her own S.O, Machine Gun Kelly, for the VMAs. Check it out:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

At the time, Megan Fox’s sheer dress seemed a reference to Rose McGowan’s 1998 VMAs dress that also had her baring a lot of skin on the red carpet as she walked alongside then boyfriend, Marilyn Manson. Previously, Zoë Kravitz wore a similar style at 2021’s Met Gala to which she received criticism for . In response, The Batman actress said “being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing. it’s just a body. we all got em”.

More to come...