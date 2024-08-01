JLo Made Headlines For Her Lavish Bridgerton Party, But It Turns Out Ben Affleck’s Latest Milestone Happened On Her Actual Birthday

For months now the speculation has been that the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is all but over. The two have spent most of the last several months apart and have put the house they bought together on the market. However, if there’s a single indication that the relationship between the two may be over it’s that while Jennifer Lopez was having a massive Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, Ben Affleck was elsewhere, buying a new house.

People reports that escrow closed on Ben Affleck’s new $20.5 million home in Los Angeles on July 24, which happened to be Jennifer Lopez’s 55th birthday. It was a big day for real estate in the relationship as Jennifer Lopez closed on an apartment in New York City that she’d been trying to sell for years on the same date.

While Ben Affleck was busy buying a new house, Jennifer Lopez was celebrating her birthday, and maybe also selling her apartment. She threw a massive birthday bash the weekend before her actual birthday with a Bridgerton-inspired party, and while nobody would doubt the JLo would dress the part, the picture she posted to Instagram still stuns.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s a pretty fast move to buy a new house for Ben Affleck considering how long he and Lopez agonized over buying their house together. The couple was house shopping for a long time, entering escrow on multiple properties before backing out on most of them. Even the house they bought, despite being absolutely massive and having everything one could want, apparently wasn’t perfect. The word is Affleck never really liked the house. However, his new house is reportedly further from his kids than his old house, which was one of the reasons he allegedly didn’t love the old place.

While Affleck and Lopez once were the picture of a storybook romance, having rekindled their relationship after splitting up once before, the couple is now making headlines again, but for what appears to be the relationship heading toward an inevitable demise. While no plans to divorce have been confirmed through any official sources, it’s difficult to see the changes in living situation as anything else.

Earlier this year Jennifer Lopez released a film that was inspired by the love story between the two stars, but by this summer it appears things had drastically changed. Lopez went on a European vacation without her partner and while she was gone Affleck reportedly moved out of their mansion.

At some point, things will become clearer in the relationship between Affleck and Lopez. If a divorce is truly looming, the court paperwork will arrive at some point and everybody will know. Until then, fans will continue to watch and the couple themselves will do whatever makes them happy, which is all any of us can ask.