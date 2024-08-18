Rumor Has It Attendees At Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton Party Thought Ben Affleck Might Show Up. They Weren't The Only One

As the rumor mill continues to churn in regard to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship , the two stars are seemingly contending with their personal and professional lives as necessary. When it comes to the former category, both recently celebrated their birthdays. Lopez marked another trip around the sun by having a lavish Bridgerton -esque party . Interestingly, it’s now rumored that guests expected Affleck to make an appearance at the shindig. And, allegedly, they weren’t alone in allegedly feeling that sense of surprise.

How Jennifer Lopez And Her Party Guests Allegedly Felt About Ben Affleck Not Showing Up?

Based on what’s been said and the small glimpses that have been shared, JLo’s party was quite the affair. The songstress even posted a picture of herself wearing a long flowing dress and sporting a hairstyle that would’ve been more than appropriate for the occasion. OK Magazine was one of the many outlets to report on the event, which was held in the Hamptons. A source for the news outlet also alleged that the Marry Me star somewhat expected her hubby to pop up at the party. The unnamed individual also alleged:

Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up.

Per reports that have cropped up in recent months, Bennnifer have lived separately as of late, with the Air director just having moved into a new place in Los Angeles. They’ve reportedly had limited contact and even spent their two-year anniversary apart back in July. So, with all of that in mind, it may not be surprising to some that the two weren’t together for Lopez’s 55th birthday. Nevertheless, that purportedly didn’t stop guests from hoping that the former Batman actor might show his face. The source specifically said that just as Lopez thought her man would arrive, “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The exact reason for the Way Back star’s decision not to attend isn’t clear at the moment. In hindsight, what’s interesting about this situation, though, is that while the actor/director didn’t don his best regency-era attire for his spouse’s party, she reportedly did meet up with him for his b-day.

How Did JLo Signify Ben Affleck’s Birthday This Year?

The Atlas star visited her estranged husband’s rental property in Brentwood, California on his 52nd birthday. Page Six obtained photos of her on the premises, with one specific snapshot showing her leaving the location. As for what transpired amid the two exes’ repored meeting, that’s not known to the general public. Additionally, though, what is known is that the Air director’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner also checked up on him on his special day. That comes just a few months after Garner visited her ex, and that particular development spurred headlines since none of the former couple’s three kids were present at the time.

When it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, though, sources would suggest that divorce is imminent for them. Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in 2022 after rekindling their romance the year prior, and they held a more formal ceremony in Georgia that summer. Sources have since shared allegations about why the marriage didn’t work out, with some sources claiming that JLo’s fame negatively affected it. Other insiders alleged that Bennifer tried to rekindle their romance but to no avail.

Regardless of the alleged marital woes, Jennifer Lopez reportedly valued her latest birthday. It’s said that she reportedly viewed it as a “fresh start” of sorts. Should that be true, then that’s a positive way to look at her current situation. And, even though Ben Affleck didn’t attend Lopez’s party, the social media posts that were shared by her and others afterward show that she has plenty of friends and loved ones to look to.

