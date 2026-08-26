I Was Excited To See AGT’s Viral Rocker Perform Live, But I Didn’t Expect The Judges’ Reaction
‘I know I’m not supposed to say this …’
Spoiler alert! This story discusses America’s Got Talent Season 21’s episode from August 25. If you need to catch up, you can stream it with a Peacock subscription.
The second group of artists performing on AGT’s live quarterfinals got the chance to take the stage on Tuesday in hopes of earning enough votes from America to advance to the semifinals. Amongst those was Nene Royal, the 16-year-old rock star from Thailand who’s been going viral since her shocking audition. I was really excited to see her perform live, but I wasn’t ready for how the judges reacted.
Speaking of the judges, Simon Cowell missed the episode that aired August 25 on the 2026 TV schedule, as Terry Crews explained he was undergoing an “operation that cannot be postponed.” Mel B, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara held down the fort just fine, but I’m certain that Cowell was disappointed he had to miss Nene Royal’s rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”
Check it out below:
After Nene Royal caught the audience (and judges) off-guard at her audition with The Cranberries’ “Zombie,” she got a little mentoring from Howie Mandel during America’s Got Talent’s first callback round. She played to an intimate crowd at The Laugh Factory, seemingly proving her nerves of steel, and still I wasn’t prepared for how she shredded that guitar to the ‘90s hit.
Clearly, Howie Mandel wasn’t ready for it either, because when the song was over, his first reaction was:
It doesn’t get much clearer than that. Howie Mandel thinks Nene Royal has what it takes to win America’s Got Talent Season 21. But of course he does — he chose to mentor her during callbacks, after all — so what did the other judges think?
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I mean, I wouldn’t take Sofía Vergara for a fan of hard rock, but she’s definitely a fan of Nene Royal, as she agreed with Howie Mandel, saying:
And while the panel’s Spice Girl admitted the teenage rocker’s genre wasn’t as poppy as the music she typically prefers, Mel B couldn’t deny that Nene Royal gave a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance. That means the Thai musician joins the Hundred Fingers magicians in going straight through to the AGT Season 21 finale.
Voting is open until 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, August 26, with the three highest vote-getters from Tuesday’s show moving onto the semifinals. Tune in to see who made it on the live results show, airing at 8 p.m. ET August 26, on NBC, then come back for more live quarterfinals next Tuesday.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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