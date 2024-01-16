Blake Lively Proves Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Is Forever In Sweet Response To America Ferrera's Barbie Speech

Back in 2005, four different but equally fabulous women were brought together by a pair of jeans that magically fit each of their frames perfectly. Not only is that the basic premise behind one of the best movies about female friendship , The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but it seems true for the film’s four stars, who have remained close over the ensuing decades. Blake Lively proved just how strong their bond is, as she posted a sweet response to America Ferrera receiving the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

America Ferrera has been celebrated for her role in Barbie, which was one of the best movies of 2023 , and particularly for her monologue that described the hardships that women continue to face in society. However, Ferrera’s acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards was possibly even better, and Blake Lively was among those cheering her on, as she reposted the clip to her Instagram Stories and wrote:

(Image credit: Blake Lively's Instagram Stories)

America Ferrera spoke of representation as she accepted the SeeHer Award — which honors those who advocate for gender equality and portray authentic, boundary-pushing characters. She talked about using “storytelling to affirm one another’s full humanity, to uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen,” prompting Blake Lively to revel in how lucky she is to have Ferrera in her life.

The It Ends with Us star wasn’t the only member of the sisterhood to weigh in on the speech either. Amber Tamblyn — who, along with Alexis Bledel, rounds out The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants foursome — also commented on the big Critics’ Choice moment, writing on America Ferrera’s Instagram post :

You’re extraordinary and that’s all there is to it. I love you. ❤️

All four women reunited in December to celebrate America Ferrera’s Barbie role — understandably causing fans to freak out — and the Superstore star spoke about how much their friendship meant to her, calling their bond “really incredibly supportive and meaningful.” We’ve seen them interact sporadically over the years, including an adorable 2018 get-together where they celebrated Ferrera’s pregnancy. Amber Tamblyn also exchanged sweet words with Blake Lively last year on the Gossip Girl alum’s birthday.

It’s lovely to see what America Ferrera is doing for women through her work, and Blake Lively similarly shared a strong message about women being pit against each other in the entertainment industry when celebrating Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s concert films , saying that “it’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing,” and that, “There’s space for us all.” It’s especially meaningful that the Traveling Pants stars have been leading by example through their friendships for a long time now.