Blumhouse's Overnightmare Haunted House Experience Sounds Fun, But The Price Tag Might Be The Scariest Part

In The Shining, one of Stephen King’s best books to read , The Overlook Hotel already seemed like a terrifying setting due to its real-life isolated inspiration, The Stanley Hotel. But there’s no need to imagine what it would be like staying in such a creepy hotel, as Blumhouse has created an Overnightmare hotel weekend stay event located in the famed Colorado resort. The only thing that creeps me out more than the idea of staying in rooms themed around the best Blumhouse horror movies is the insane price tag.

Blumhouse and Peacock have come together to bring horror fans’ dreams to reality by creating a must-visit destination for horror fans at The Stanley Hotel. According to the hotel’s official website , the Overnightmare event will have guests pick the option for a room themed around four Blumhouse movies (Insidious, The Purge, Freaky and Happy Death Day) with exciting scares, dark characters, interactive activities and more for a truly horrific weekend. Think of it like Halloween Horror Nights making its way into your hotel.

While all of this sounds like a lot of fun (especially if you’re a horror fan like myself), there’s one terrifying aspect of the whole weekend stay that’s making me shake. And no, it’s not what’s awaiting in those hotel rooms. It’s how much would be taken out of my bank account to pay for each freaky experience. Whether you want a Queen or a King bed, or your pick of any of the Blumhouse-themed rooms, the price is still $1,031. That high price does not include the protection fee of $87.64 if “unforeseen circumstances” were to happen to your reservation.

In order to pay a four-digit price like that, this would have to be a genuine horror fan’s dream to make it worth the money. Believe me, what’s included in that hefty price are benefits you wouldn’t get anywhere else. Other than staying in a double-occupancy room at The Lodge, there’s also the chance to have one scare experience, a complimentary welcome dinner, two drink tickets at The Blumhouse Bar, a $100 complimentary meal at Brunch & Co and more. All of these horror-themed adventures and benefits are incredibly tempting, but to call $1,031 for a two-day vacation a lot of money would be an understatement.

If you’re unable to visit The Stanley Hotel this year for the Blumhouse event, you can still enjoy the comfort of Blumhouse movies with your Peacock subscription , including Get Out, the Happy Death Day movies, Insidious, and more. You can also expect upcoming Blumhouse horror films to eventually hit the streaming service, like Speak No Evil , Megan 2.0 and Wolf Man . If you turn off the lights, turn up your TV’s stereo surround sound, and make sure the room is completely silent, watching Blumhouse movies in the comfort of your home can provide just as scary an experience.

The Overnightmare two-day horror weekend’s price tag may be scarier than anything you can expect during your stay, but it may be worth it for the chance of a lifetime for you and your loved one to stay in a room centered on your favorite Blumhouse movie. If you dare to make a reservation, the check-in days are October 18-20. If you’d prefer to stay at home and chill in front of your Peacock streaming service, look at our upcoming horror films so you’re in the loop of what can presumably hit the streamer.