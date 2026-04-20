Is Bodice Core In For Spring? Let’s Talk About Wuthering Heights’ Impact As Olivia Wilde Rocks The Trend

Spring has officially sprung, if the sound of birds in the wee hours of the morning and the general pollen everywhere hasn’t clued you in. Complaints aside, it’s a beautiful time of year from a weather and fashion standpoint, and if you haven’t pulled your dresses from the back of your closet yet, now is the time. In fact, Olivia Wilde’s (charming) latest look is giving something out of a Jane Austen novel, and we have to talk about it.

Olivia Wilde attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica this weekend, and took the time to put together a rundown of her latest celebrity fashion look. The dress is from Eden, and she paired it with… black flat shoes?! Take a look.

(Image credit: Olivia Wilde Instagram)

Is Bodice Core In For Spring?

We can thank Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie and costume designer Jacqueline Durran for this spring’s styles. Robbie wore 45-50 of these similar looks in Wuthering Heights , and the movie’s take has really translated for spring. I love the mix of fabrics, which is similar to the textured looks Robbie wore for WH press. I love the little details like the ties near her elbows and the beading on the corset bodice. If this is the style to look for this spring, I’m here for it.

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The idea you can pair flat booties or loafers with a long and lush dress would not have occurred to me to be a modern look; it’s typically the type of thing you’d see from characters mucking about in nature in the 1800s. It works though, and the general feel of Wilde’s Eden dress and accessories feels like something I haven’t really seen before, plus Wilde admitted in her Instagram post that wearing flats was a delightful change of pace.

(Image credit: Olivia Wilde)

Look, that print is bold, and I’d be willing to bet it’s not for everyone, but I like that Wilde occasionally takes some fun risks with her fashion. We've also seen her pay homage to other trends that have come out of movies and TV shows, such as the sheer Oscars look she wore that seemed to nod at Daisy Jones and the Six.

In this case, I feel like corset dresses have been all over carpets in recent years. We’ve been talking about them ever since Taylor Swift rocked one at the Grammys in 2024 . However, going this romantic route feels brand new and also feels like a way to have fun with fashion this spring.

If it’s also a nod to one of the best movies to come out in 2026 , I’m here for it. It’s not often we see movies spin off into fashion palettes, but as more movies geared to women become big box office adventures, we’re seeing it happen more often, and honestly Margot Robbie is really at the forefront of that with some help from her newer stylist Andrew Mukamal . Barbiecore, anyone ?