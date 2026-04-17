Move Over Little Black Dress, Amanda Seyfried Just Rocked The Prettiest Little Sheer Blue Dress
A new kind of LBD.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We talk a lot about the little black dress, and deservedly so, it’s a versatile and timeless fashion trend. Florence Pugh’s cool take on the LBD, Rachel Zegler’s wintery black dress and Jennifer Lopez’s unique little black dress all prove that. However, I think we need to take a moment for the little blue dress. That’s because Amanda Seyfried rocked a pretty sheer blue dress to an event recently that’s left me in awe.
This all happened when The Testament of Ann Lee star attended an event put on by Tiffany & Co. It was for the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden at Park Avenue Armory, and fittingly, many of the guests were wearing light blue. This included Seyfried, who wore this stunning little blue dress. Take a look:
The minidress by Oscar de la Renta is covered in clear and blue beads, per Harper’s Bazaar, and it makes the dress look like a piece of lavish jewelry, too. It also kind of has a mosaic quality to it, and the sheerness adds a bit of edge to the look.Article continues below
Taking the outfit to the next level, the actress paired the dress with a lovely necklace that was made of white diamonds and sapphires. She also had matching earrings and a ring on, and paired everything with a lovely pair of silver heels.
She wore her hair in simple waves and had neutral glam, which really let the dress and jewelry shine.
Listen, I love a sleek little black dress. However, fashion moments like this also deserve their time to shine (literally and figuratively). So, I’m happy that celebs, like Seyfried’s The Housemade co-star, Sydney Sweeney, rocked a tight little black dress earlier this year. Meanwhile, I also love louder and sparklier fashion moments like this one. It’s all about balance.
All around, this look was lovely and perfect for spring. It’s also got me very excited to see Seyfried’s next fashion moment. Between this and her ballroom-ready gown from earlier this year, she’s been killing the style game, and her range is admirable. So, as she prepares to release projects on the 2026 movie schedule, I’m looking forward to seeing what looks she pulls next.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, speaking of what’s next, Seyfried has one movie coming out this year, and it’s Netflix’s animated Cinderella reimagining, called Steps (which does not have a release date, but should premiere in 2026). She'll be voicing Cindrella in the film that focuses on her stepsisters, and I can't wait to hear her take on the character. After that, she has a few other projects in the works, and she’s made it clear that she wants to be in The Housemaid sequel.
So, we’ll be seeing more of her soon, and hopefully that means another LBD (little blue dress).
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.