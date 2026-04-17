Move Over Little Black Dress, Amanda Seyfried Just Rocked The Prettiest Little Sheer Blue Dress

We talk a lot about the little black dress, and deservedly so, it’s a versatile and timeless fashion trend. Florence Pugh’s cool take on the LBD , Rachel Zegler’s wintery black dress and Jennifer Lopez’s unique little black dress all prove that. However, I think we need to take a moment for the little blue dress. That’s because Amanda Seyfried rocked a pretty sheer blue dress to an event recently that’s left me in awe.

This all happened when The Testament of Ann Lee star attended an event put on by Tiffany & Co. It was for the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden at Park Avenue Armory, and fittingly, many of the guests were wearing light blue. This included Seyfried, who wore this stunning little blue dress. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

The minidress by Oscar de la Renta is covered in clear and blue beads, per Harper’s Bazaar , and it makes the dress look like a piece of lavish jewelry, too. It also kind of has a mosaic quality to it, and the sheerness adds a bit of edge to the look.

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Taking the outfit to the next level, the actress paired the dress with a lovely necklace that was made of white diamonds and sapphires. She also had matching earrings and a ring on, and paired everything with a lovely pair of silver heels.

She wore her hair in simple waves and had neutral glam, which really let the dress and jewelry shine.

Listen, I love a sleek little black dress. However, fashion moments like this also deserve their time to shine (literally and figuratively). So, I’m happy that celebs, like Seyfried’s The Housemade co-star, Sydney Sweeney, rocked a tight little black dress earlier this year. Meanwhile, I also love louder and sparklier fashion moments like this one. It’s all about balance.

All around, this look was lovely and perfect for spring. It’s also got me very excited to see Seyfried’s next fashion moment. Between this and her ballroom-ready gown from earlier this year, she’s been killing the style game, and her range is admirable. So, as she prepares to release projects on the 2026 movie schedule , I’m looking forward to seeing what looks she pulls next.

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Now, speaking of what’s next, Seyfried has one movie coming out this year, and it’s Netflix’s animated Cinderella reimagining, called Steps (which does not have a release date, but should premiere in 2026). She'll be voicing Cindrella in the film that focuses on her stepsisters, and I can't wait to hear her take on the character. After that, she has a few other projects in the works, and she’s made it clear that she wants to be in The Housemaid sequel .

So, we’ll be seeing more of her soon, and hopefully that means another LBD (little blue dress).