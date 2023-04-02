Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shared An Adorable Video To Celebrate Their Daughter’s Birthday

Bruce Willis and his family have been facing new reality as of late due to his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and retirement from acting. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been candid about his health and her responsibilities as his primary caregiver. It’s clear that this hasn’t been the easiest time for the family but, as they push through it, they’ve also celebrated more joyous occasions with one another. Most recently, one of Bruce and Emma’s daughters, Mabel, is celebrating her birthday. So being the loving mother that she is, Heming Willis marked the milestone with an adorable video.

Mabel Ray Willis turns 11 today, April 2, and her mother appears to be very excited. Emma Heming Willlis shared her video to Instagram , and it includes various photos and videos of the young lady that have been captured over the years. The snippets that might really bring a tear to your eye are those that feature her loving papa. Heming Willis also captioned the post with a sweet message, in which she praised her daughter’s ability to “light a whole room with your smile and warmth” among other things. Check out the post below:

I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to one’s child. Mabel, who is the oldest of Bruce Willis’ two daughters with Emma Heming, clearly adds a lot of love to their lives. It’s also more than apparent that the smiling little kid has shared a lot of sweet memories with her folks. Such things become far more precious as time passes by, and one would think that the young lady surely holds them close due to what her family has experienced as of late.

The delightful-looking tween isn’t the only member of the family to have celebrated a birthday as of late. Bruce Willis himself turned 68 just a few weeks ago and, in that instance, his wife penned an emotional tribute to him. At the time, she referred to the Die Hard actor as “pure love” and stated that he himself “is so loved.”

Aside from birthdays, the Willis family has commemorated a few other moments in recent months that are just downright heartwarming. Bruce spent Christmas with his spouse, ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters, with the group posing for a great blended family photo . Moore, Emma Heming and more also celebrated with Rumer Willis, after she confirmed that she’s expecting her first child . And back in March, Bruce and Emma renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary, and the ceremony looked lovely.

Amid all of the bliss, the family is still contending with the health challenges its patriarch is facing. Bruce Willis’ retirement was announced in March 2022 and, at the time, it was said that he’d been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive condition that affects one’s ability to formulate or comprehend language. The updated dementia diagnosis was confirmed this past February via a statement from the family. While it’s reportedly been tough for them, sources say that the tight-knit brood is remaining positive, with Emma Hemming aiming to make more family memories with her hubby.

It would seem that she’s been doing that and then some as of late, and Mabel’s 11th birthday would definitely serve as an opportunity for more family bonding time. Here’s hoping that she has a great day and is able to spend it with her mother, father and loved ones.