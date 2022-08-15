Bullet Train: What To Watch If You Like The Brad Pitt Movie

When it comes to some of the best 2022 movie releases , one of the first ones that comes to my mind is Bullet Train. Ever since I saw the film, I’ve been non-stop thinking about how fun it is and how much I loved those action sequences and the hilarious moments it had to offer.

But, since Bullet Train is only two hours long and we all need to change it up every once and a while, what are some other movies like Bullet Train that you might like? If you’re looking for something similar, here are some great picks.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Deadpool Movies (Disney+)

First up on the list, we have the Deadpool movies. In the first Deadpool, we follow Wade Wilson, a mercenary who -- believing it might cure his cancer -- is subjected to a grueling experiment that gives him mutant regenerative abilities, but drastically altered his physical appearance. Now, he is hunting down the man who changed him. In the second film, Deadpool 2, Wilson goes on an adventure to stop a time-traveling soldier named Cable from harming a young mutant.

When I tell you that that Deadpool series is exactly what you would expect it to be if you’re into action, I mean that with every part of my being. Considering David Leitch, the director of Bullet Train, also directed Deadpool 2, you know at least the sequel is going to be filled with gory deaths and brilliant action scenes filled with comedy, but honestly, both movies slap and you’ll have a fun time watching them regardless - especially since there’s a Deadpool 3 in the works .

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Commuter (Amazon Rental)

Starring Liam Neeson , The Commuter tells the story of a man who is just trying to live his everyday life commuting to work on a train, but one day, he meets a strange woman that somehow ties him into a bigger conspiracy than he ever thought possible, one involving murder.

When you think of Liam Neeson, there are so many amazing films out there that the star has been in, but I typically think of movies like this - high-paced action and some awesome fight scenes, one that Bullet Train fans will definitely enjoy. And the fact that the film takes place mostly on a train checks out too, because the tight scenery makes this movie so much fun.

(Image credit: Well Go USA)

Train To Busan (Amazon Prime)

When I tell you this is the best horror movie I have seen in years, I mean it. In Train to Busan, a man does everything in his power to somehow keep his daughter safe as a zombie outbreak occurs that instantly turns people into zombies, and now, he has to make sure she reaches Busan safely, where a supposed safe zone is.

Korean horror has delivered some great titles, particularly in recent years, with big additions like All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix or even The Wailing, but this is great option for fans of Bullet Train if they're looking for another train-set movie. Train to Busan also takes place on a high-speed train, so the setting is very similar, but the bigger reason to watch is that it’s just so action packed and surprisingly packs a lot of heart into its runtime. This was genuinely the last movie I sobbed like a baby at the end - and you will too. It’s action-packed and a hell of a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Atomic Blonde (Amazon Rental)

Another film directed by David Leitch is Atomic Blonde. In this action packed movie starring Charlize Theron, we follow a spy who has the important mission of finding a list of double agents before it is smuggled into West Berlin, ahead of the wall collapsing, but along the way, she finds twists and turns that she never expected before.

Atomic Blonde, in my mind, reminds me a lot of James Bond in so many ways, from the incredible action scenes to the witty one-liners to everything else in-between. For fans of Bullet Train, you will love the choreography of the fight scenes and be unable to take your eyes off the screen. Watching Charlize Theron kick butt is some of the best time you will ever spend on a Saturday afternoon. I’d give anything for an Atomic Blonde 2 .

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Directed by the Russo Brothers, who also helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this original Netflix film, The Gray Man, follows a CIA agent who finds out corrupt secrets about his organization, but upon learning this, a mercenary is sent after him to hunt him down. It's a cat and mouse game as the agent tries to survive.

For fans of Bullet Train, this is one you don’t want to miss. While the action scenes are a lot of fun -- as you would expect from a team like the Russo Brothers - what really makes this such a great film is the cast. The Gray Man cast -- including talent such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Rege Jean-Page -- is equal in talent to that of the Bullet Train cast , and truly has some amazing stars that bring in the power and make you want to keep watching them fight to the death. Just a lot of fun all around.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Central Intelligence (Amazon Rental)

Goodness, we have so many action flicks on here, let’s take a breather with some comedy. In Central Intelligence, we follow two former high school classmates who are redefining the term “high school reunion,” when one of them ends up joining the CIA. However, their attempts to save the world cause them to go on the run.

This film was the first time we had ever seen Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart team up as stars in a movie together and boy, was it a cultural reset, because ever since then, these two are inseparable and I love their friendship . For fans of Bullet Train, you’ll love the comedy that’s presented and will definitely laugh your butt off, but the action scenes are a heck of a lot of fun too. I just can’t get over the chemistry between Johnson and Hart.

(Image credit: Universal)

Nobody (HBO Max)

Next up on the list, we have Nobody, starring the wonderful Bob Odenkirk . In this thriller, we follow a man who has let go of his past life, but after his home is robbed and the lives of his family are threatened, he returns back to his dangerous roots in order to protect them, turning himself from a “nobody” into a “somebody.”

This film’s action sequences are fantastic, and truly need to be talked about so much more, because I could not tear my eyes off the screen. If you were infatuated with the action scenes of Bullet Train, then this is the film for you that you need to watch from beginning to end. Bob Odenkirk is amazing in this role and I’d really love to see a sequel with him.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

John Wick (Amazon Rental)

You probably thought this was going to be on the list, so let’s get into it. John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, tells the story of the titular John Wick, a former assassin who is retired, until he makes it his personal mission to hunt down the man that broke into his home and took away everything he cherished the most.

This franchise has turned into something amazing, to the point where a John Wick 4 is releasing in 2023 , and guess who helped produce it? David Leitch, before his days of directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. For fans of action scenes, oh boy, this is the film for you, especially if you loved Bullet Train. So many amazing moments - and Keanu Reeves is always a win.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Amazon Rental)

Next up on the list, we have the Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This film follows an actor and his stunt double trying to adapt to the new film industry, while murders around Hollywood begin to happen, threatening their lives.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been described as a “love letter” to the golden age of Hollywood, and I can see why. The movie is a hell of a good time and really well-done. For fans of Bullet Train, this film also stars Brad Pitt and he’s really good in it -- so good that he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor , so if you loved his performance in an action film like Bullet Train, check him out in this one.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Snatch (Netflix)

Another great Brad Pitt-led film. Starring several big-time names like Pitt, Benicio del Toro, Jason Statham and more, Snatch follows multiple different stories, one about a stolen diamond and the hunt to find it and another regarding a boxing promoter who is getting singled out by a gangster that isn’t afraid to resort of violence.

For fans of Bullet Train, this film also has Brad Pitt, as I said before, but the action scenes are also a lot of fun as well within the crime world, and something else I really enjoyed is the comedy. The amount of one liners that were dropped were some of the best moments of the movie and truly made me chuckle many times.

(Image credit: Golden Harvest)

Police Story (HBO Max)

Last, but not least, we have a king of action on this list, Jackie Chan, starring in Police Story, which came out in 1985. This action comedy follows Jackie Chan as a police detective in Hong Kong who has to protect a female witness from a drug lord that she used to work with, but in the process, ends up getting framed for murder. Now, it’s up to him to try and clear his name before he meets his doom.

If you loved the action scenes in Bullet Train, this is the movie for you, as Jackie Chan is certainly known for his great stunts. And we have Police Story included on our list Jackie Chan's best movies.

So many great options, so little time, but no matter what you pick, you’re going to have a lot of fun. I have to go watch Deadpool again and put in my maximum effort, thank you.