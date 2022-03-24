Cameron Diaz Is Living Her Best Life (And Not Even Bothering To Wash Her Face Anymore)

It has been more than five years since we saw comedic actress Cameron Diaz on the big screen when she signed on for the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie . Don’t be too bummed for Diaz, though, as she is embracing her new life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz spoke about how she is living her new best life, and apparently, one of those changes has been leaving her face unwashed.

This former actress, known for her roles in The Mask and the Charlie’s Angels films, spoke on BBC’s Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers about her new normal. Cameron Diaz expressed relief in the interview about not having to care anymore about her looks. Considering many of her roles were focused on being good-looking and put together, she can now go through life looking however she sees fit.

I don't care. Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.

Diaz also explained that one of her self-care rituals she has given up on is washing her face. All of those facial products in her bathroom pantry must be really lonely in there!

I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face. I have a billion products that I use twice a month if I’m lucky.

The Golden Globes nominee has been candid about w hy she has stopped making movies in Hollywood . Instead of spending long days on movie sets, Diaz would rather raise a family with her husband, musician Benji Madden. Cameron Diaz has also produced a new wine brand called Avaline, which has received a boost thanks to her notable name.

Cameron Diaz concluded the episode by talking about the societal expectations placed on women. She admitted on the show that she has brought those same expectations onto herself at some point.

I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. Look, if it's important to you, that's fine. I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.

Will we ever see Cameron Diaz on the big screen again? Diaz herself has no idea . She may be open to the opportunity if the right role came along, but there are other things she would rather commit to first. The maybe-retired actress has even explained she believes she doesn't have what it takes to star in movies anymore. She would prefer to dedicate all of the energy she has to being a mother to her two year-old-daughter, Raddix.

While it is normally considered a tragedy when a memorable actress like Cameron Diaz decides to stop acting, I believe she made the right call in choosing her family first. However, I do believe daily facial washes are also the right call as well! You can find Cameron Diaz’s final role in Annie on Tubi.