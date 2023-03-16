Cara Delevingne Looked Amazing At The Oscars. She Was Also Reportedly Paid Six Figures To Do So

There were a lot of beautiful celebrity looks at the 2023 Oscars , and among them, Cara Delevingne made a lot of the best dressed lists. Her appearance was further highlighted by the fact the Planet Sex star recently announced she’d gotten sober after reports and rumors rolled around she needed help following previous red carpet appearances. This time around, she brought her a-game to the event, and reports are breaking that she was reportedly paid six figures to do so.

Having a celebrity rep your wares on the red carpet is definitely good for any brand, and this year Cara Delevingne wore a red dress from Elie Saab’s 2021 Fall/Winter line. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman that seemed to be about six inches in height. The look was then successfully accentuated with a series of Bulgari jewels that were styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Only it seems the jewels were also paid for.

Per a report over at Page Six , Cara Delevingne was allegedly paid $241,000 to wear Bulgari jewels to the Oscars event. There’s no denying the jewels looked beautiful with the dress. You can see the snake necklace and the matching earrings in the full look at her ensemble. It’s certainly striking, and even more notable now that we know she was paid for it.

Pay is actually fairly common at these sorts of events, as celebrities can net anywhere from $100K to $250k for a particular look. Some stars can net even more than that if they work out a deal with a particular brand. Jennifer Lawrence had a multi-year deal with Dior that reportedly made her in the $15-20 million dollar range; it makes me wonder how much Florence Pugh is making for repping all those sheer Valentino dresses.

To note though, celebrities also have to pay their stylists and a whole team to achieve the red carpet fairytale look. The stylist(s) alone can cost $30-50K (via Business Insider)

Later on in the night, the Bulgari jewels were whisked away (and I presume put in a very safe place) as Delevingne donned a second outfit for an Oscars after party. The look was much more minimalist in the jewelry department, but still very striking overall. The second dress was designed by Del Core.

While Bulgari’s Serpenti line of jewelry can cost $75K or more, her shoes are at least not in the so-pricy-we-can’t-even-dream-about-them category. If you love the shoe, it is sold out on red but the Sky High-themed sandal (opens in new tab) is actually still sold in a slew of other colors and is even on sale in some colors right now.

Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee there’s someone out there willing to pay you six figures to wear them.

As for Cara Delevingne, the model and actress is looking great and making efforts to take care of herself after rehab rumors swirled last year. She’s said sobriety is journey and noted “the process obviously has its ups and downs,” but she was seen behind the scenes with Florence Pugh giving away a drink at the Oscars that had been made for her with alcohol in it. Here’s hoping her journey continues to be happy, healthy and full of moments netting her $241K.