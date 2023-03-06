Florence Pugh Has Returned To The See Through Look With A Sheer Skirt
The return of Florence Pugh’s see-through look.
It’s funny how offended people can get over a dress. When Florence Pugh rocked out a completely sheer Valentino dress, she “terrified” people by exposing her nipples. Luckily, the polarizing reception isn’t getting to the Don’t Worry Darling actress as she returned to her see-through look with a piercing sheer skirt.
If you were able to get the crowd’s attention with one style of fashion that got everyone talking, why not see if you can keep it up? According to InStyle, Florence Pugh certainly did that at the Valentino fall-winter 2023 runway show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, wearing a sheer sparkly skirt with a white thong you can see through it clear as day. This skirt has the makings of evening attire with sequins all over it and a puddle train. Her gray topped crewneck sweatshirt may not have been as fancy, but you know people will pay more attention to her glowing skirt anyways. You can take a look at her gorgeous photo below:
If this young actress gets the same judgment she first received when she wore the sheer Valentino dress at his Rome couture show last year, you show she’ll be ready to take you on again. She addressed on Instagram that she’s proud of her body and isn’t afraid to show it. Pugh also made sure to send out a strong message to stop abusing women for their style choices and to simply respect women and human beings in general. The Little Women actress’ powerful stance on wearing this dress brought about a movement where more female celebrities embraced the see-through dress trend like Bella Thorne, Kylie Jenner, and more.
However, the sheer looks didn’t stop there for the Oscar-nominated actress. Weeks after her viral “Free the Nipple” dress, Florence Pugh rocked another sheer pink look that would have fared well at Lady Gaga’s Chromatica. Then at Paris fashion week, another see-through dress was worn by the British actress, which served glamor and poise. This Black Widow actress doesn’t seem to care if heads turn based on her fashion attire. If a look works for her, she’ll continue working it.
If the 27-year-old star receives any flack for her latest fashion, at least we know who will be on her team. The first time around, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page stood up for the fashion icon with a simple question, “What. Is. So. Terrifying?” Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain also defended Pugh by saying women have the right to love their bodies without the permission of men to do so. There should be no reason for a dress to make anyone feel offended. If the wearer is happy, that’s all that matters.
Miley Cyrus may have her leotards and Lady Gaga’s signature look may be that she doesn’t have one, but Florence Pugh’s signature style is absolutely the sheer dresses that she wears proudly. Check out our 2023 movie releases so you can follow Florence Pugh’s career in what she’ll take part in next.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.