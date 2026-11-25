The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are counting down the days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December. Anticipation is high for the upcoming Marvel movie, especially because Doomsday's cast list includes entire teams of superheroes. That includes Channing Tatum's Gambit, who is clarifying comments about toning down his character's accent.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but Tatum finally gets the chance to join the X-Men in the blockbuster. Gambit's accent was fodder for jokes in Deadpool & Wolverine, with the other characters not being able to understand him. Although in an interview from The Associated Press' Instagram, he weighed in on chatter he'd be toning it down for the next Marvel blockbuster. In his words:

I think I've been quoted in the press about toning down the accent. That is not exactly what I'm doing. I'm just speaking less Cajun French.

Honestly, this tracks. Tatum's Doomsday Dunkin' Ad featured him with Gambit's signature accent, and it was easy enough to understand the mutant as he spoke to H.E.R.B.I.E. about the coffee company's seasonal treats. He's still going to be using the Cajun dialect, but won't be going so far as to use Cajun French throughout the course of the Avengers movie's runtime.

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Later in the same interview, the Magic Mike icon went on to speak about the difference between the Cajun accent and Cajun French. In the 46 year-old actor's words:

It's hard to explain, but basically Cajun French is French that almost French people can't even understand. So I'm speaking less of that, but the Cajun accent's still there.

There you have it. Fans shouldn't expect Tatum to sound THAT much different than he did in Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He'll be using the same dialect, but won't be veering into French at all throughout the blockbuster. As such, the other heroes he interacts with will presumably be able to understand him.

The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday showed a bit more of Tatum's Gambit in battle, and his kinetic abilities look like they're going to be awesome in the movie's action sequences. We've seen him going to blows with Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, but it looks like he'll eventually work alongside The Avengers against Doctor Doom and his army of Sentinels.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans have been waiting a long time to see the card-throwing mutant take center stage, especially since Tatum was attached to a Gambit movie for years that sat in development hell. He's finally in the role, albeit under different circumstances.

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Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The stakes are high for the blockbuster, and I'm curious to see how many characters fall in the forthcoming battle.