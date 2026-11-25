Robert Pattinson was just announced as the next James Bond , and the internet has spent the days since joking that no Hollywood role is safe from him. I thought those jokes had about run their course until Ralph Fiennes weighed in. The actor who terrified an entire generation of Harry Potter fans as Lord Voldemort was asked who should take over the role in HBO's upcoming television series, and his answer was so dry that I almost missed how funny it was.

Fiennes was speaking with the Associated Press at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 16. The conversation turned to the new book-to-screen adaptation of the Harry Potter novels and whether he'd consider returning as He Who Must Not Be Named. Fiennes indicated he'd had his fill of the character. As for who should put on the robes next, he offered one name:

Maybe they'll offer it to Robert Pattinson.

I love how little effort went into that joke. The Red Dragon veteran actor didn't need to explain it, either. Following Pattinson's Bond casting, social media has been having a field day with the idea that he's taking every acting job . One popular variation suggests that artificial intelligence isn't coming for anyone's job because Pattinson will get there first. The OG Potter villain apparently decided to throw one more highly coveted part onto the pile.

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Of course, there's another reason his suggestion is particularly good, and it involves a Harry Potter movie I still have a hard time watching without getting a little upset. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the same film that introduced Fiennes as the fully resurrected Voldemort. Cedric made it through the Triwizard Tournament only to be murdered by Peter Pettigrew on Voldemort's orders. It's a miserable ending for one of the story's most likable characters.

So imagine the actor who played Cedric now taking over as the man who ordered his death. I'd almost pay to see Pattinson in the makeup just for that bit of full-circle casting, although I'm pretty sure Fiennes was having a laugh rather than making a serious recommendation.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The two actors also have a second franchise connection thanks to Bond. Fiennes played M opposite Daniel Craig in Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, so he's watched a different actor occupy the 007 role that Pattinson is now inheriting. The Tenet actor has already spent plenty of time bouncing between massive franchises, from Twilight to The Batman. It's getting hard to name an iconic fictional universe he hasn't visited.

The actual casting of Voldemort remains a mystery. Fiennes previously said he was all for Cillian Murphy playing the Dark Lord , and there's been no shortage of rumors about who might portray the villain . He's also offered the eventual actor some practical advice on navigating Voldemort's robes . Whoever gets the job has quite a performance to follow.

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I'm excited to see who HBO chooses, but Fiennes has made me realize there's one more possibility I hadn't considered. If Pattinson somehow lands the role, he'll have played Cedric Diggory and the wizard who had him killed. At this rate, I'd hesitate to rule out anything.