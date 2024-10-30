Awkward Or Perfect Timing? Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Break Up Hours After He Made A Related Announcement

Celebrity couples tend to fascinate the public, just look at notable pairs like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and the split of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. And it looks like another notable A-list couple have also broken up are Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who had dated for three years and were even engaged to be married. And heads were turned when Tatum and Kravitz broke up hours after he made a related announcement.

Kravitz and Tatum's engagement broke the internet, with fans loving this new family unit... especially after Lenny Kravitz gave the Magic Mike star his blessing. And while the pair of A-listers have worked together, including their recent movie Blink Twice. And right before news of their breakup arrived thanks to People, Tatum posted on Instagram stories about yet another collaboration with his former fiancee. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, that's awkward. Only a few hours before it was revealed that Tatum and Kravitz were splitting up, he shared the news about another upcoming movie he has with the Big Little Lies star. Specifically a large ensemble alien comedy film titled Alpha Gang. We'll just have to wait and see if the former couple end up having many scenes together.

Alpha Gang is an upcoming project coming from The Zellner Brothers, the filmmakers behind the wild movie Sasquatch Sunset (see the trailer here). And a ton of A-list actors have gotten involved in the forthcoming title including Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and Cate Blanchett.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Phillip Caruso for Hulu)

News of this breakup is likely going to be surprising for those who have been following the pair's story. The pair just released Don't Blink together, with Tatum posting a sweet tribute to Kravitz just last months. And the fact that they signed on for yet another movie with Alpha Gang, and it certainly seems like this was a sudden decision. But then again, the public has no way of knowing what's been going on behind closed doors.

Prior to the reported breakup, the door looked open for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's impending nuptials. Tatum's divorce from Jena Dewan had finally reached a settlement after years in court, which made it seem like Kravitz' walk down the aisle was all but inevitable. Alas, there's clearly more to the story than fans of the A-listers are privy to. We'll just have to wait to see if they release a statement, and what goes dow when Alpha Gang is filmed and released.

Tatum has been making tons of headlines lately, thanks to his divorce from Dewan as well as his surprise cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. We'll just have to wait and see what happens next regarding the actor's persona life.