'Hey Man, That's Life': Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Daughter Zoë's Engagement To Channing Tatum

It’s all love in the Kravitz household. In 2023, we learned that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were engaged – thanks to people spotting what looked like an engagement ring on her hand on Halloween. Now, the actress’s dad, Lenny Kravitz is opening up about his daughter and her fiancé.

Overall, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have kept their relationship on the down low. However, every once in a while, we get a sweet peek into their relationship. After two years together, it was confirmed in late October that they were engaged. Now, Lenny Kravitz has weighed in on the couple and their future, telling ET :

Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed.

Clearly, the rockstar is very happy for his daughter and her fiancé. Over the last couple of years that Tatum and Zoë have been together, it’s become clear that Lenny approves of the duo, he even joked about pitching himself for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. So, now that the two have decided to tie the knot, it makes sense that the Hunger Games star is thrilled for them.

As he said, he’s just happy his kid is happy, and the rest of her family is too. Even Zoë’s former stepfather Jason Momoa is reportedly “happy” for the couple, as one source said he’s their “biggest supporter.”

The couple is also reportedly thrilled about spending forever together, as it was reported that Channing Tatum “can’t stop smiling” around his partner.

Rumors about Tatum and Zoë dating started in 2021 when the 21 Jump Street actor’s Instagram hinted at their possible courtship. They worked on the actress’s directorial debut Pussy Island , which was filmed in 2022, and it was reported that they loved collaborating. Now, they are a confirmed power couple, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them.

It really seems like the two actors are super happy together, and their families are thrilled for them. As Lenny said, he’s elated that his “child is happy,” and he’s feeling “blessed.” With that kind of attitude, I’d assume this wedding will be buckets of fun as everyone gets together to celebrate Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Over the years, Zoë has spoken about her relationships with her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, saying they taught her to “beat” her own drum in Hollywood . She explained that her mom and dad also helped her to “care” for herself, skin and body. All three are radiant humans, as well as incredible artists, and this mindset seems to play into that.

Personally, I hope we get some photos from this wedding, because with the happy couple, and a happy family, obviously, the ceremony is bound to be gorgeous.