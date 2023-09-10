Charlize Theron Wore Strings Of Pearls As A Top To Recent Event, And Her Caption Was A+

When Charlize Theron isn't playing some of the greatest female action characters of all time, she's finding ways to make iconic fashion appearances. The Atomic Blonde actress has been known for her classy, yet sexy, sense of style and is constantly experimenting with different looks. Her most recent look was no exception, as Theron wore a gown featuring a classic silhouette with a contemporary twist: several strings of pearls as a top. Of course, her social media post featuring the dress included the perfect caption.

The Oscar winner attended an event for Breitling in New York City, which celebrated the opening of the boutique in the Meatpacking District. Charlize Theron stepped out in a stunning ensemble that included pearls that were being used as a bodice for a gown with a gorgeous and sleek black skirt. She paired the look with a classic updo, not to take away from the elegance of the intricate top. You can see the look along with her apropos Instagram caption below:

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) A photo posted by on

She's always been one of the more clever stars in Hollywood, and that caption certainly exemplifies that notion. "Pearl's Night Out" is a perfect way to sum up the post. She also shared another photo that highlighted the intricate detail of the pearl-string top and how truly spectacular the craftsmanship of the dress really is. You can see the picture as part of the following post:

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) A photo posted by on

She looks incredible in this fit, which is couture and a part of the latest collection by Givenchy. She modernized the outfit with a super cool statement earring that made the classic ensemble edgier and youthful. There was also a simple makeup look on deck, which highlighted the Bombshell actress’ natural beauty. The 48-year-old continues to be an icon in the fashion world, proving that true style knows no boundaries. This is truly a classic, but still inventive, Hollywood look from one of our most show-stopping actresses.

While pearls may have been previously thought of something from the past, many stars have been experimenting with the timeless accessory. Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York and wore a dress with several strings of pearls as at the top. At the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiere, Rebecca Ferguson sported an outfit that was literally dripping pearls. Fashion trends come and go, but the class that pearls exude is here to stay.

The Tully actress has seemingly has been taking a brief break from picketing for SAG-AFTRA alongside Seth MacFarlane to enjoy some fun “pearls night out” moments recently. It appears the gemstone is becoming a big thing for Charlize Theron, who also wore pearls to the US Open. It's totally her look, and I can’t wait to see how she incorporates the piece in other fashion moments in the future. She's without a doubt one of the most stylish celebs and, if anyone can help make pearls a “thing” again, it’s Theron.

You can catch Charlize Theron appear alongside the stellar Fast X cast in the high-octane movie, which will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription starting September 15. Fans of the actress should also read up on the best movies featuring the Mad Max: Fury Road star.