After Chris Evans Married Alba Baptista, An Insider Drops Claims Over How He Feels About Having Kids

Over the past couple of years Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have gone to great lengths to make sure their relationship remains private — including secretly dating for over a year before they confirmed their romance. The ridiculously attractive couple’s secrecy has likely only added to fans’ intrigue, and now that they’ve reportedly tied the knot , an insider dropped a hint at whether or not the actors might be interested in expanding their family beyond Evans’ beloved dog Dodger .

People’s Sexiest Man Alive has made it official with his girlfriend of two-plus years, as Chris Evans and Alba Baptista allegedly said “I do” at a ceremony held at their home in Boston. So will there be any mini-Captain Americas or baby-Warrior Nuns running around anytime soon? A source told ET :

Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife. Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day.

If this report is true, it certainly sounds like having children is something that Chris Evans and the Warrior Nun star have discussed doing “one day.” While that might be exciting news for some of the Avengers: Endgame actor’s fans, history would indicate that if they do go about expanding their brood, we may not know about it until the little one is out of diapers.

Those who were lucky enough to receive an invite to Alba Baptista and Chris Evans’ nuptials — including fellow “Best Chris” contender Chris Hemsworth — were reportedly asked to sign NDAs and forfeit their phones at the door. This, of course, came after the couple dated for more than a year before finally confirming they were even together.

Back in November 2022 the clandestine couple featured the same jack o’lantern duo in separate social media posts, leading to a confirmation from an inside source that the two were, in fact, together . Chris Evans and Alba Baptista themselves, however, waited a little longer to go Instagram official . In January 2023, the Lightyear star posted the most hilarious video montage of him and Baptista scaring each other over the past year.

Given how much fun they seem to have together, it’s a shame they feel the need to keep their relationship so private, but it makes sense, given what Chris’ brother Scott Evans said about having a public romance and how “people can ruin things pretty quickly.”

Alba Baptista isn’t very active on social media, and Chris Evans deactivated his accounts in June, saying he was taking a summer social media break — and he must be enjoying it, since he hasn’t yet returned. Who knows if or when they might speak publicly about their wedding or plans for a family in the future?