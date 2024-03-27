Chris Hemsworth Totally Held Matt Damon’s Hand While He Was Getting A Tattoo, And I Think Hollywood May Have A New A+ Bromance

While I think we can agree that love in all its many forms is a wonderful, blessed thing, there really is something special about the bromance. Maybe it’s because so many of society’s ways have convinced guys that they really shouldn’t care about anything soft and smushy like love and certainly shouldn’t show it if they do, so our relatively few well-known bromances stand out among the sea of tough-guy nonsense. Whatever the reason, we love to see it, and now that we know Chris Hemsworth totally held Matt Damon’s hand while he was getting a tattoo, I think Hollywood might have a new A+ bromance on its hands.

What Happened When Chris Hemsworth Held Matt Damon’s Hand As He Got A Tattoo?

I know basically nothing about Hollywood parties or “hangs,” except that I’m rudely never invited to them, so tattoo parties might be a common occurrence that I’m simply unaware of. Recently, tattoo artist Corina Weikl posted on Instagram about her “Pre-game hangs before the Oscars” with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, which also included Matt Damon and his long-time wife, Luciana Barroso . It turns out that when Damon decided to get a tattoo, he needed a little support from a certain not-as-Thor-fit-nowadays bro . Scroll to slide #7 and observe:

Awwwww! Honestly, I can’t help but wonder if this is the first time the Oppenheimer cast member has gotten a tattoo, because, you know, it seems like that photo has captured him being legitimately traumatized by his decision to add some body art to his upper arm. Not only does Damon have his eyes closed, but Hemsworth is holding his hand and has gently laid his other hand on the gentleman’s apparently stressed brow. If one were to end up passing out while getting a tattoo, I’d say that’s the way to do it.

Of course, the man receiving comfort there is no stranger to long-term bromances, as Damon and Ben Affleck, who’ve been “bizarrely close” since childhood , might just be our current, longest-running Hollywood bromance. (I may have to see just how many times I can put “bromance” in this article, you know, for funsies.) I have to say, I am genuinely touched by what we’ve seen transpire here.

Who could have imagined, years ago, when we saw (stay with me) the Good Will Hunting Oscar winner play an Asgardian actor playing Thor’s brother Loki in a production of the events of The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok (Whew!) that we’d end up with another Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-style friendship, or this George Clooney/Brad Pitt love-athon? As sweet as this is, however, I kinda can’t wait for it to take a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart bromance turn, and deliver lots of these two ripping on each other publicly as one of their love languages.

Godspeed to all the bromances; how we do love to watch them grow!