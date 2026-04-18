Could Blake Lively Ditch The US Completely? How Ryan Reynolds, The Kids And Wrexham (Allegedly) Factor In

It’s been almost two years since the release of It Ends With Us, and for a long time now, we’ve been hearing about the ongoing legal battle between its star, Blake Lively , and its director/star, Justin Baldoni. Now, as that continues, it’s been reported that the actress is thinking about moving away from the United States. Then, one insider shared claims about how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their kids and Wrexham are allegedly playing into this potential choice.

We’re still in the midst of the It Ends With Us legal battle, seeing as the trial is set for May 18, and recently, a judge dismissed 10 of the 13 claims Lively made. In response, the actress said she was “grateful” for the ruling, and noted that she’ll be able to present “the heart of [her] case” to a jury this spring. In a new report from The Daily Mail , it’s been alleged that due to this ongoing issue, Lively’s career is not what it once was. That’s part of the reason why she apparently wants to move, as the insider claimed:

It definitely appears grim for her work wise in the States, and it doesn't seem like it's going to change anytime soon either. It feels like she's been shunned by the industry.

At the moment, Lively does not have much in the works. Following the release of It Ends With Us in 2024, Another Simple Favor came out last year. Right now, she has three upcoming projects on IMDb; however, there have been very few updates about them.

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Apparently, because her potential for work hasn’t been great, Lively and Reynolds are thinking about moving to the UK, as one insider claimed:

Blake and Ryan have even discussed moving to the UK. But what's making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids' schooling and friends are in the States. Blake truly is an amazing mother. If it wasn't for their children, they may consider relocating to the UK or at least splitting their time more between there and the US.

If this is why they aren’t moving yet, it would make sense. Lively and Reynolds have four children: 11-year-old James, 9-year-old Inez, 6-year-old Betty and 3-year-old Olin. Three of their four kids would be in school now, and relocating would be a very big change.

However, considering the fact that Reynolds co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob Mac, they have deep connections to the UK, and a move there wouldn’t be random. With that in mind, this insider claimed that finding a home across the pond could be easy while also opening new doors for Lively:

With Ryan's huge success with Wrexham, he has a great affinity for the UK. Blake could rebrand there and believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance.

As you know, if you follow Wrexham or watch Welcome to Wrexham with a Hulu subscription , Reynolds and the Mac have found great success with this football club. They are also often in the UK with the team. So, while this would be a big move if it’s a real possibility, it wouldn’t be to a place where the couple doesn’t have strong connections and work.

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Of course, none of this is confirmed, and as of right now, Lively and Reynolds do live in the United States. Her trial is also coming up, so there will be more news about her and her case coming soon. Meanwhile, if we learn anything about this potential move, we’ll keep you posted.