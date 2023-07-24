If Acting Doesn't Work Out For Chris Hemsworth, Surfing Could Be A Backup Based On His Latest Epic Instagram Post

While Chris Hemsworth's Hollywood career has catapulted him to international fame, the actor appears to remain down-to-earth and connected to his roots. He doesn’t even live in California, as he and wife Elsa Pataky chose to raise their family in his home country, Australia. He's clearly still connected to the activities he enjoyed in his youth, as his recent social media post shows the actor surfing with great skill. He's truly a jack of all trades and seems to have a great backup profession if he ever decides to stop acting.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star took a trip with his family to Switzerland, where he had the opportunity to show off his epic surfing skills. While the 39-year-old may be used to ocean waves, he had no problem gliding seamlessly in a wave-generating pool. The Marvel actor seemed to be in his element, effortlessly showing off his athleticism. You can see his Instagram post from the trip below:

It feels like the star has been all about trying different things outside of acting as of late. His Disney+ reality show, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, shows him exploring new ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. While the show sees him learning new skills from masters of a given craft, he may be something of a savant himself in the surfing world. There are other people in the pool as well, which he navigates around with ease.

While Chris Hemsworth may be a skilled enough surfer to leave acting behind, he isn’t doing so anytime soon. The Spiderhead actor has a number of projects coming down the pike. He is one of the biggest additions to the Mad Max franchise, as he's starring as a villain in Anya Taylor Joy's Furiosa. In addition, many fans hope to see him reprise his role as Thor in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. He's been playing the God of Thunder since 2011 and has been integral to the ever-expanding franchise. While Hemsworth recently cast doubt over his MCU future, it may still be possible that he dons his blonde wig and mighty axe once more.

The actor may not be leaving show business in favor of an awesome hobby, but he still continues to put family first. When he’s not riding waves, he’s taking his sons on camping trips, or making sweet birthday party memories with them. He’s even taught his kids how to surf, ensuring that these rad skills are passed on to the next generation. So even though he is a major movie star, he appears to still be an adventurous Aussie at heart.

You can see Chris Hemsworth in his latest film, Extraction 2, which is available with a Netflix subscription.