Chris Pine Joined The Writer’s Strike Picket Line With Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins, And Reportedly Brought Snacks

While Wonder Woman fans are still sad about Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped, they got an unexpected mini-reunion as Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins joined the picket line for the ongoing writers’ strike. However, the Wonder Woman duo reportedly didn’t come empty-handed as they reportedly provided snacks as a sign of support for striking TV and film writers.

The Pine-Jenkins sighting came courtesy of veteran TV writer and WGA strike captain Jonterri Gadson. She revealed on her Twitter account that Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins brought some empanadas for those marching on the picket line. Despite many Hollywood writers putting down their pens in protest, the A Black Lady Sketch Show writer couldn’t help but get a good pun to express her gratitude for the Hollywood A-listers’ presence. Check out her punny tweet below.

Chris Pine brings empanadas to the picket line.Me: you should call them em-pine-nadasGet me back to work! I’m giving great jokes away for free! #WGASTRONG pic.twitter.com/h3o5ws0UNqMay 16, 2023 See more

Gadson proved why she’s one of Hollywood’s most sought-after writers. This is what audiences might miss when the TV season starts this Fall. Seeing Chris Pine in the flesh seemed to throw her for a loop. Being the butt of the joke probably didn’t ruffle the Dungeons and Dragons star’s feathers as he’s down for a good laugh at his expense, including being the internet’s boyfriend.

While it was a nice twist on Pine’s name, she seemed to miss a great opportunity to use Jenkins in some way. However, it could’ve been hard to fit the Wonder Woman director’s name into the traditional Mexican food. The TV writer even called herself out by mentioning how starstruck she was to see Patty Jenkins as well.

As seen in Gadson’s protest photo, Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins weren’t just there to provide picketers food. Both A-listers were dressed casually in jeans, T-shirts, and comfortable shoes to join the growing number of protesters on the picket line. They even had their picket signs ready to go.

On the other hand, it was nice to see some members of the Screen Actors Guild and Directors Guild of America show their solidarity in TV and film writers’ efforts for better conditions and benefits. Multiple TV and film stars have come out to support the organization by picketing with the writers and bringing them food.

Neither Pine’s nor Jenkins’ support should be surprising as the former wrote his upcoming directorial debut Poolman, for which the latter serves as a producer. The film is one of many productions currently on hold as negotiations between Hollywood honchos and writers stay at a standstill. So, the two Hollywood heavyweights are behind the writers all the way.

It is unclear when Chris Pine’s first feature-length film will resume shooting. In the meantime, you can revisit Pine’s Steve Trevor in Patty Jenkin’s two Wonder Woman films by getting an HBO Max subscription. After watching both films, check their other collaboration, I Am the Night, through an active Hulu subscription.