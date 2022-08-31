Chris Pratt Joins Joe Jonas And More Famous Faces In The ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Challenge

I don’t know if it’s just because I like the Wheatus song so much or if it’s because so many celebrities, particularly those who grew up in the ‘90s and early aughts, are now sharing a look back at their younger dirtbag selves, but I am loving the resurgence of the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok trend. I’m also enjoying how on board celebrities seem to be with creating these throwback posts, as everyone from Christina Aguilera, Joe Jonas, Kerry Washington, Terry Crews, Lady Gaga and more have all given us their personal takes in recent days. Now, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt has also joined the viral trend, though he did it in his own way.

When I say "his own way," I mean he’s like an old guy now so he did it on his Instagram account, which honestly makes me love his video even more. Take a look at dirtbag Pratt, courtesy of not TikTok, below.

He’s only the latest in the long line of celebrities who jumped right into the celebrity trend. I haven’t seen so many celebrities excited about this sort of challenge since the ice bucket challenge was a big deal back in 2014. At that time celebrities like Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan got into ice because it was for a good cause, the ALS Foundation. This time around celebrities like Christina Aguilera simply seem to be creating content for the fun of it.

Joe Jonas had another fun video on the theme. I’d totally forgotten all about his hair during the Jonas Brothers era, but now I’m so happy to be reminded of it once more. Jonas went blonde after the birth of his baby with Sophie Turner, but I am so here for his dirtbag era.

If you want to throwback a little further, early aughts stars Terry Crews and Kerry Washington both posted their own takes on the trend. Maybe it’s just me, but I almost think Crews looks too cool for a dirtbag era, with his clean cut athletic photos? Still, nice to see the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star throwing way back.

Washington, however, certainly embraced her inner dirtbag. The Scandal alum kicked off her video reminiscing while in bed and then cuts to what is maybe the best of any of these “dirtbag” throwback: A picture of herself chowing down on a funnel cake.

Mother Monster May have gotten famous a little later than 2000 when “Teenage Dirtbag” first released, baby, but she also shared some great takes from before she became the famous "Shallow" singer and actress and was still rolling by the name Stefani Germanotta.

How Wheatus Has Responded To The "Teenage Dirtbag" Renaissance

This isn't the first time we've seen this trend on TikTok, but there do seem to be a lot of celebrities in general who are participating this time around. Wheatus itself has noticed how viral the trend is going this time around and even commented about it on an Instagram post. The band noted they had "NEVER received so many kind messages and comments of love and support" as they have recently as the trend went viral.

We cannot believe how far and wide this trend has established itself and we are just SO grateful and happy to have so many people reaching out about how this song has touched your lives

It seems we may be hearing more from Wheatus in the future as well. Before I leave you on that note, if you haven’t caught Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” music video ever, I just have two words for you: Bucket hat. (Actually, that’s something Christina Aguilera also probably remembers from her “Genie in a Bottle” years. )

You’re absolutely welcome. Now stayed tuned for the next TikTok-turned-celeb trend. Maybe next time Pratt'll even do it on TikTok.