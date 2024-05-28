Chris Pratt Opens Up About What He’s Learned From His ‘GOAT’ Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger, Including A Funny Interview Trick

People can certainly have interesting relationships with their in-laws, but imagine being in Chris Pratt’s position. The A-list actor is married to Katherine Schwarzeneger , whose dad just happens to be the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger. By all accounts, Pratt gets along famously with his well-known father-in-law, though, In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy star just opened up about the great advice he’s received from Arnold, who he calls the “GOAT.” That includes a funny trick that can be used amid press interviews.

On the surface, the notion of having one of the most beloved stars in the history of cinema as an in-law seems intimidating. However, it seems like Chris Pratt – who’s been making waves in Hollywood himself – handles that quite well. It even sounds like the two have become quite close in the time that they’ve known each other. That’s the impression one would get from the comments that Pratt shared with Extra . After dropping a Terminator joke, he got serious about the words of wisdom he’s received from the former governor of California:

Not everyone can say that their father-in-law is the Terminator, but mine literally will terminate me. … He has the experience of raising kids in the spotlight and being an actor, a well-known person, and a celebrity, and it’s really great to have the wisdom of his experience to go to and to talk to about certain things that normally I would talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with and they might not be able to relate with certain things. So, with him, it’s been a real blessing to have someone that I can turn to and ask real questions. I’m telling you he is a smart, articulate dude, and he’s got a really great point of view and it has definitely enriched my life.

It sounds like the Jurassic World alum relishes having someone in his corner who’s had similar experiences. Both men are indeed in unique positions, as they’ve both been in the limelight and had to contend with everything that comes with that. Aside from raising a family in the public eye, both also have unique professional obligations One of those is promoting a given project, and that plays into the humorous tip that the Total Recall star gave his son-in-law:

He says anytime you’re doing an interview, you always go back to the film that you’re talking about, ‘Garfield,’ which opens May 24. … I don’t think anyone ever sold a movie like him… He knows how to sell himself… He’s a one of kind. He is a GOAT, a legend, and there will never be anyone like him again.

That’s definitely a cheeky way to dodge any undesirable questions. Interestingly enough, Arnold Schwarzengger previously suggested that he didn’t give advice to Chris Pratt , though he did say that they both discuss this “new era” of show business. Not only that, but he also praised Pratt, saying that "he’s doing fantastic in his career.” Though it certainly sounds like the Parks and Recreation alum has learned a great deal from Schwarzenegger, whose movies continue to entertain the masses. Katherine Schwarzengger has also explained how Arnold and her mom, Maria Shriver, prepared her and Pratt for life in the spotlight.

The Schwarzenegger/Pratt clan may not be your typical family, but the bonds that they seem to have are endearing. One would think that Chris will continue to learn from Arnold, whether he’s intentionally giving out advice or not. I don’t know about you but, if my in-law were one of the most successful entertainers of all time, I’d certainly have my ears perked up.

Right now, I’ll take a promotional cue from Chris Pratt’s book by promoting his latest feature, The Garfield Movie , which is now playing in theaters. And be sure to read up on upcoming releases by checking out the 2024 movie schedule .