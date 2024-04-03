Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Son-In Law Chris Pratt’s Career And Weighs In On His Marriage To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger now has familial ties to another major name in the Hollywood landscape. His daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, married A-lister Chris Pratt a few years ago, and that, of course, makes the Marvel alum the son-in-law of the Terminator icon. Since his daughter and her hubby tied the knot, Arnold has discussed their relationship on occasion. Now, the actor is sharing thoughts on Katherine finding love with the highly sought-after actor. Arnold even shared some thoughts on his in-law’s career as well.

Few stars have experienced the level of success that the 76-year-old former governor of California has been blessed with throughout his career. Some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best movies are amongst the most iconic in the history of cinema. With that, Travis and Jason Kelce, who welcomed Schwarzenegger on their New Heights podcast, asked if he’d ever given Chris Pratt advice. The Total Recall star responded with the following sentiments:

No, I think that he’s doing fantastic in his career. I mean, he’s really great. We talk a lot about, you know, show business, because this is a whole new era now. And so we talk about that versus when I sort of came into the game. He’s a fun guy to talk to.

So, if anything, it sounds like the veteran actor doesn’t feel the need to impart any business advice to his son-in-law and, honestly, that’s understandable. Chris Pratt’s true breakthrough role came by way of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. It was his starring role as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy that solidified him as a movie star, though. Since then, he’s led various high-profile films, from Jurassic World and The Magnificent Seven to The Tomorrow War and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger may not dish out advice, it’s still cool that he and his daughter’s husband partially relate to each other through the entertainment business. Interestingly, Arnold previously mentioned that he believed his own experiences as a star would scare Katherine away from actors . Nevertheless, she ended up falling for the Lego Movie star and, as seen in the YouTube video, Arnold shared glowing thoughts on their romance:

I’m really happy that my daughter has found him or that he has found her. They found each other, because they fit really well together, and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.

Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Chris Pratt in 2019, at which point the two shared a “beautiful” wedding photo . The two still seem to be going strong and are now the proud parents of two daughters – Lyla Marie (3) and Eloise Christina (23 months). (Pratt also shares 11-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.) Schwarzenegger has discussed her marriage at times, including how Arnold and mother Maria Shriver helped prepare her to be in the limelight with her own hubby. The husband and wife seem to be supportive of each other, even though Katherine has only seen one of Pratt’s movies .

Speaking of which, the actor is expected to reprise his role as Star-Lord at some point in the future. As for whether we might see Arnold Schwarzengger join a Marvel movie and team up with his son-in-law, the former bodybuilder would be open to it, “if the role is right.” There’s no telling if such a collaboration will actually happen and, even if it doesn’t, I still just find it cool that the two in-laws have seemingly forged a solid bond.

You can hear the book-and-busy Chris Pratt lend his vocals to the titular character in The Garfield Movie, which opens in theaters on May 24 as part of the 2024 movie schedule .