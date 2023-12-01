Cindy Crawford, Lisa Rinna And More Celebs Are All About The Fire Emojis As Jennifer Lopez Rocks Gold, Leather And Sheer Looks For New Cover

Jennifer Lopez has many celebrity admirers, if the response to her recent Instagram post is anything to go by. While JLo is a well-established fashion icon, her most recent post, which featured gold, leather and sheer looks, caught the attention of Cindy Crawford, Lisa Rinna and more, as it should.

In promotion for her forthcoming ninth album, This is Me...Now — which will be accompanied by the This Is Me...Now: The Film exclusive for those with a Prime Video subscription — Lopez sat down with Elle for the outlet’s Women in Hollywood issue. To accompany the interview, where Lopez discussed the importance of making films for women and by women, the star also took part in a photo shoot. She posted select snaps on her Instagram, and they're iconic:

And it looks like the pictures were a hit with Lopez’s famous pals, who commented their praise on the post. The cover photo showed the 54-year-old singer-actress sporting a slick-back bun, gold Schiaparelli statement earrings and a figure-hugging metallic dress from Ralph Lauren.

Iconic '90s supermodel Cindy Crawford commented a trio of flame emojis underneath Lopez’s picture, a sentiment echoed by former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

🔥🔥🔥

Fellow Bravo-lebrity Melissa Gorga, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, joined the Housewife alum in gushing over JLo, dubbing the iconic entertainer “still the baddest” along with two more fire emojis.

Still the baddest 🔥🔥

Fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, whose namesake exercise method is a hit with numerous celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and — you guessed it — the perennially fit Jennifer Lopez, also added her two cents in the comments:

THE Icon. Perfectly put! Stunning as always!

The rest of the Elle photos featured Lopez in a variety of lush designer looks, including a black sheer dress by Mugler, which isn't the first time JLo has rocked the sheer trend, a floor-length hooded number from Alaia paired with leather opera gloves, and a bold red “naked dress” from Valentino.

In the interview, JLo — long praised for her youthful appearance — reflected on the realities of aging in Hollywood, saying:

As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh.

She proclaimed that not only do women “just get sexier” as they age but that beauty also includes “the wisdom you gain.”

People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.

As for whether middle-age will slow down Lopez and her busy career, she told the publication that she will continue to work “for as long” as she wants to.

I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it.

It surely doesn’t look like JLo will be slowing down anytime soon. Her upcoming studio album is set to be released on February 16, 2024, with the album's lead single, "Can't Get Enough," dropping on January 10. Plus on top of her music and being a fashion legend, the actress has several acting gigs joining the pantheon of Jennifer Lopez movies on the 2024 movie schedule, including the sci-fi thriller Atlas and the wrestling drama Unstoppable.