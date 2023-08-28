12 Comic Book Movies That Deserve A Reboot

As much as I do still enjoy watching the best superhero movies, there have been plenty of times, especially recently, when I felt we have seen too many reboots of the same comic book characters. However, on the flip side, there are many comic book characters whom I believe we have not seen enough of, as they remain stuck with just one ill-fated or unfairly overlooked big screen adaptation.



I thought of several comic books movies, and one wholly original superhero flick, that are not exactly classics, but have the potential to be iconic if they were reintroduced or reimagined for a new audience. Maybe one day our list of upcoming superhero movies will include new takes on some of the following titles.

(Image credit: Disney)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Director Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy, which also stars Beatty in the title role, is not a film we would call particularly “underrated” — even if it was previously misconceived as a flop — and one we actually would call a classic, especially for its stunning, visually accurate recreation of Chester Gould’s detective comic strip — a concept predating Sin City’s stunning production design.

However, the Oscar-winning crime thriller — also starring Al Pacino and Madonna — is the last we have seen of the 1930s gumshoe on screen, but Beatty would tease that the character’s return is imminent as recently as 2023, as reported by Den of Geek, which we hope means soon.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Shadow (1994)

Another bizarre, 1930s-set crime drama from the early ‘90s (that was comparatively less successful, however) was The Shadow, starring Alec Baldwin as a man who fights evil with supernatural abilities, including invisibility and telekinetic manipulation. As the star of his own comic book, a popular radio program, and various film serials, there is plenty of source material to base a new movie off of this mysterious vigilante, who was, apparently, a large influence on Batman’s creation. Could Sam Raimi’s cancelled reboot have been the last chance to see the characters' return to the big screen? Only The Shadow knows.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Phantom (1996)

Yet another iconic pulp hero character who inspired a not-so-well-received, 1930s-set adventure film in the '90s was The Phantom — a name passed down between several generations of lone avengers in a purple costume, but worn by Billy Zane’s Kit Walker in director Simon Wincer’s adaptation, which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones. The property was recently revamped as a modern-day miniseries that aired on Syfy in 2009, but I think there is room for another reimagining on the big screen if put in the hands of the right writer, director, and, especially, costume designer.

(Image credit: PolyGram)

Barb Wire (1996)

According to Hulu’s biographical miniseries, Pam and Tommy, what sealed Barb Wire’s downfall was a leaked sex tape featuring star Pamela Anderson and then-husband, Tommy Lee, that placed the couple under heavy scrutiny.

However, it also could have something to do critics like Roger Ebert panning it for shamelessly ripping off the plot of Casablanca, but adding Mad Max-style action and suggestive leather clothing. Regardless, the titular, dystopian bounty hunter from Dark Horse comics does not deserve to live in such infamy and, with female-driven superhero movies being more popular and acclaimed than ever, now is the time to give her another shot.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Steel (1997)

Another comic book character who deserves another chance on the big screen is DC’s John Henry Irons, whose origin as Superman’s successor and eventual ally was thrown aside when Shaquille O’Neal portrayed him in a cheap-looking suit of armor in Steel. While Wolé Parks' performance on Superman & Lois is certainly an improvement, it has not helped people forget about what is still considered an endurably infamous low point for the genre. If there are not any openings for the Superman: Legacy cast, hopefully James Gunn and Peter Safran at least keep a spot in the DCU’s future open for Steel’s cinematic return at some point.

(Image credit: Universal)

Mystery Men (1999)

There are a few relatively underrated superhero movies on this list, but few that deserve to be revisited more (in my humble opinion) than the sharp, star-studded satire, Mystery Men, which I am convinced would have been a bigger hit if it came out at a time when comic book flicks were more prominent, like… now.

Thus, I think fans of this quirky, action-packed comedy should start a movement to ensure it be reimagined, perhaps as a more faithful adaptation of the comic that inspired it — led by a man with a flaming carrot for a head, as Syfy recalls — and even one that goes darker when it takes shots at superhero tropes.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Painkiller Jane (2005)

Originally created for Event Comics by Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada in 1995, indestructible cop-turned-vigilante Jane Vasko has been portrayed twice on television: first in a Syfy original movie starring Emmanuelle Vaugier (depicted as a soldier named Jane Browning, for some reason), and later by Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Kristanna Loken on a short-lived series that also aired on Syfy.

Unfortunately, Painkiller Jane still has yet to earn a more profound spot in the pop culture zeitgeist, which could be easily fixed if Hollywood gave her a big screen platform to show-off her deliciously devil-may-care attitude and intimidating brand of justice.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Spirit (2008)

With co-director Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller brought the aforementioned Sin City to life with stunning visuals that made it one of the best movies of the 2000s, but when he used the same technique for his adaptation of Will Eisner’s influential noir comic strip, The Spirit, he forgot to add a comprehensible narrative and compelling characters.

However, the titular, ghost-like vigilante (Gabriel Macht) is, himself, a compelling character with an intriguing backstory that, if put in the right hands, could be translated well to the screen. Hopefully, audiences would be willing to be open-minded to the idea of revisiting the material.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Another example of a DC character whom you could say was redeemed on TV is Jonah Hex, whose portrayal by Johnathan Schaech on Legends of Tomorrow is considered an improvement on Josh Brolin’s performance in his own feature-length debut — including by Brolin himself, probably. Yet, the story of this badly scarred, Confederate Solider-turned-bounty-hunter with a gift for speaking to the dead most definitely has the potential to inspire truly a badass big screen western.

(Image credit: Blue Eyes Entertainment)

Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night (2011)

In between Superman Returns star Brandon Routh’s own redemption moments in the Scott Pilgrim cast, as The Atom on Legends of Tomorrow, and the Kingdom Come version of Clark Kent in the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover event, he tried his had at an entirely different kind of comic book character by playing the title role of Dylan Dog: Dead of Night.

Unfortunately, the adaptation of Tiziano Sclavi’s paranormal detective series has suffered from poor reviews, low box office returns, and a failure to outgrow its obscurity since. Perhaps a darker, more faithfully surreal approach to the source material would help Dylan Dog take a bigger bite out of the zeitgeist.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Lone Ranger (2013)

Perhaps the most iconic and easily recognizable hero on this list is The Lone Ranger, who originated from radio serials in the 1930s and whose most recent big screen adventure is not remembered fondly for multiple reasons — its star, Armie Hammer, being one of them. I have no doubt there are still audiences itching for another adventure starring John Reid, Tonto, and his horse, Silver, and would love to see that wish be granted.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Meteor Man (1993)

A film that I believe is one of the best superhero movies not based on a comic (but was eventually adapted to ink for Marvel) is The Meteor Man — writer, producer, director, and star Robert Townsend’s dramedy about a schoolteacher who becomes a hero to his crime-ridden neighborhood, after a glowing green space rock’s strike gives him amazing powers.

Also featuring future Marvel star Don Cheadle in an early role, this funny, thought-provoking depiction of inner-city life with a sci-fi twist deserves to be seen by modern audiences, and since it is impossible find on streaming right now, an MCU reboot might do the trick.

If the campy cult favorite, The Toxic Avenger, can make a comeback in the upcoming Peter Dinklage-led remake, then any of these forgotten films can and should be able to do the same.