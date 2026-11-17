Johnny Depp returning to theaters in Ebenezer on the 2026 movie schedule , renewed interest has grown in whether he'll ever play Captain Jack Sparrow again . Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has already confirmed that discussions have taken place about bringing Depp back for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, although nothing has been officially announced. Now another familiar face from the original movies has weighed in, and I have to admit, this is one reunion I'd love to see happen.

Mackenzie Crook, who played the perpetually confused Ragetti in the first three Pirates movies, recently discussed the possibility of returning to the franchise during an appearance on The Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast . The actor, who starred alongside Lee Arenberg's Pintel as one of the series' most entertaining comedic duos, hasn't appeared in a Pirates movie since 2007's At World's End. Although nearly 20 years later, he sounds more than willing to dig out that wooden eye. Crook explained:

Yes, I think I would for the hell of it. It would be so interesting – obviously it would depend on the script – to even just have a cameo to see what happened to those characters, Pintel and Ragetti, what happened to them after we last saw them. Again, I was really fond of those characters and working with Lee Arenberg, who plays Pintel. Yeah, we had a blast doing that stuff. It was great.

I would absolutely love this. Pintel and Ragetti were two of my favorite supporting characters from the original trilogy, and their ridiculous behavior provided some great comic relief between all the sword fights and increasingly more extravagant set pieces.

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For anybody who needs a refresher, the pair started as members of Barbossa's cursed crew in The Curse of the Black Pearl. Ragetti was the skinny, somewhat dimwitted pirate with a wooden eye. Pintel was his considerably louder and equally incompetent partner.

(Image credit: Disney)

Somehow, they survived three movies filled with undead pirates, sea monsters and increasingly complicated betrayals. That's honestly impressive considering how frequently they seemed to have no idea what was going on. While I certainly want to see Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow, I think bringing back characters like these could be just as important to making another Pirates movie feel connected to the originals.

Crook also had some interesting memories of working on the films. During the interview, he recalled the sometimes exhausting experience of shooting aboard actual ships at sea. He also discussed the rather uncomfortable process of bringing Ragetti's wooden eye to life, which required wearing two contact lenses, including one designed to create the appearance of wood grain.

Apparently, playing a pirate wasn't quite as glamorous as it looked. The actor also reflected on the amount of practical filmmaking involved in the original trilogy. Although the movies relied heavily on visual effects, Crook remembered productions where crews actually rigged ships with explosives rather than recreating everything digitally. He described those experiences as some of the last examples of old-fashioned blockbuster filmmaking.

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I think that's part of what makes those first three movies so much fun to revisit with a Disney+ subscription . Even when the stories got complicated, something fantastically chaotic about watching these characters run around enormous pirate ships, usually making whatever situation they were in considerably worse. Of course, whether any of them actually return is another matter.

(Image credit: Disney)

Bruckheimer previously confirmed that he's been speaking with Depp about a sixth movie , although the project remains in development. Depp recently suggested he'd be interested in helping give the franchise a proper sendoff, particularly if it meant working with Bruckheimer again.

Meanwhile, other original cast members have expressed interest in returning. Orlando Bloom has discussed the possibility of another Pirates movie , though there's still no indication that Will Turner will be part of whatever Disney ultimately decides to make.

That's really where we stand. There's no confirmed cast or release date for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and Crook's comments are just an expression of interest, not evidence he's been approached.

I do like his idea of a cameo that lets audiences catch up with Pintel and Ragetti. It's been almost two decades since we last saw the two idiots, and I can't help wondering what they've been doing with themselves.