Creed’s Tessa Thompson Explains When She Realized There Was A Place For Her In Hollywood As A Black Actress
Sometimes all it takes is the right team to keep someone in play.
Tessa Thompson has built an impressive resume that shows her talents and her ability to fit into pretty much any project you can throw at her. Pretty soon audiences will get to see that put into practice yet again, thanks to the 2023 new movie release Creed III. Unfortunately, Thompson herself hasn’t always seen the path that clearly when it came to her career as a Black actress. That thankfully changed after she landed one important role, proving that there was indeed a place in Hollywood for Tessa Thompson.
Revealing that project during a BuzzFeed interview, Thompson admitted that writer/director Justin Simien’s Dear White People was the movie that clicked on the lightbulb. Here’s how she began to describe that pivotal experience:
A satire that highlighted the subject of race relations on a college campus, Dear White People saw Tessa Thompson play the protagonist Samantha. Hosting the campus radio show that gives the film its name, the role was a breakthrough for the actor on a personal and professional level. Though admittedly, it’s one of Thompson’s roles people may have forgotten about once the blockbuster offers came rolling in.
It’s a shame to even think of Dear White People that way, as the movie did eventually spawn a successful Netflix series, which Tessa Thompson also found herself playing a part of. More importantly, audience members could see Thompson coming into her own through the sharp and clear voice Samantha had to offer in this movie’s ecosystem. You can even feel that taking shape by watching the trailer to Dear White People, which is provided below for context:
While it wasn’t her first gig, as she’d acted in films and television shows for years beforehand, Tessa Thompson credits Dear White People for keeping her in the game. Continuing her story, the Thor: Love and Thunder star fleshed out the moment that really dug into those questions of whether Hollywood was right for her. Thompson reexamined those questions, and shared what exactly changed her mind, as follows:
Without her role in Dear White People, we may have never seen the fantastic work that Tessa Thompson has done through the roles that came after. That includes her work helping diversify the stories in the MCU through Valkyrie, as well as work in socially relevant movies like the Academy Award nominee Selma; a film that also had its place in Hollywood questioned by some.
Thankfully, history shook out the way it was supposed to, and Thompson’s blockbuster work with indie directors has prepared her for Creed III’s upcoming March 3rd release, and beyond. Fans can look forward to the return of Bianca and Adonis in the weeks to come, further proving how much of a dynamite talent Tessa Thompson truly is, and why Hollywood should be grateful to have her.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.