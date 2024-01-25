Dune: Part Two Has Screened 10 Minutes, And The Reactions Are Praising The Sci-Fi Sequel
Who's excited for March 1?
Audiences have been anticipating the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two pretty much since the moment the credits started to roll on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune back in 2021. Three years ago the filmmaker adapted basically just the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, with high hopes that it would do well enough to earn a sequel. It did, and that second movie was set to hit theaters in November 2023, before the actor’s strike caused it to be delayed. Now we’re finally mere weeks away from finally seeing Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unite with the Fremen.
In anticipation of the premiere, Dune: Part One has been reissued for IMAX screenings, and moviegoers were treated to a 10-minute sneak peek of Dune: Part Two. Fans apparently got to see the sandworm ride that was teased in the Dune 2 trailer, and their reactions are sure to have people running to purchase their advance tickets. Ezra Cubero says March 1 can’t get here fast enough, writing on X (Twitter):
Yoko Higuchi has similarly high praise, saying that the audiences also got to view a new trailer in addition to the sandworm scene. He writes:
Paul’s first sandworm ride is definitely one of the things we’re excited to see in Dune: Part Two, and it sounds like it doesn’t disappoint. One patron described their experience at the screening, which seems to have left fans pretty fired up:
One has to wonder if that person attended the same screening as the fan below, who responded to the sneak peek by tweeting:
Chris Dazzleox says the scene is a visceral experience, undoubtedly enhanced by seeing it on the IMAX screen. The X user writes:
Movie lover Brandon agrees the big screen is integral to the experience and predicts Dune: Part Two is in for some major box office success:
The excitement simply cannot be overstated, as this fan states that Dune: Part Two and its ensemble cast are going to have a lasting effect on movies and moviegoers:
For only being shown 10 minutes of the upcoming movie, fans seem to be thoroughly satisfied and still hungry for more. If you can’t make it out to an IMAX screening, Dune: Part One is available to stream with either a Netflix subscription or Max subscription while we wait for Dune: Part Two to hit the 2024 movie calendar on March 1.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
