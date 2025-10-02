Critics Have Seen Anemone, And They Have Strong Opinions About Daniel Day-Lewis’ Return To Acting In This ‘Haunting Tone Poem’
The movie hits theaters October 3.
It’s been eight years since decorated actor Daniel Day-Lewis retired from acting, but now he’s returning for a project he wrote with his son. Anemone — a psychological drama hitting the 2025 movie calendar on October 3 — is the directorial debut of Ronan Day-Lewis, who co-wrote the movie with his father. Critics have screened the film ahead of its release, and while their opinions vary, most agree on the talents of its stars and the potential of its director.
Anemone’s trailer promises a tense atmosphere, as Daniel Day-Lewis plays Ray Stoker, a shut-in whose visit from his brother Jem (Sean Bean) dives into complicated family dynamics. In CinemaBlend’s review of Anemone, Eric Eisenberg says Day-Lewis hasn’t lost an ounce of his dramatic skill and gravitas during his hiatus. The actor and his co-stars give phenomenal performances, Eisenberg says, rating it 4 out of 5 stars and writing:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm rates it 6.5 out of 10, saying Daniel Day-Lewis gives an “acting showcase for the ages” in a movie full of powerhouse performances. In the end, though, we may remember Anemone as the promising first step in Ronan Day-Lewis’ great career to come. Mathai continues:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire calls Anemone “a miserable movie top to toe,” with an ending that doesn’t quite come together, but between Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance and the promise shown in his son’s talents, you can forgive some missteps. Lattanzio gave the movie a B, writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety is less impressed with the project overall, though he does note flashes of talent in Ronan Day-Lewis. In the end, he says Anemone just sits there, and Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to acting means a lot less than it should. Gleiberman continues:
Monica Castillo of RogerEbert.com rates Anemone just 1.5 out of 4 stars, saying that while Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean are “practically incapable” of delivering a poor performance, Ronan Day-Lewis’ first attempt at the helm leaves much to be desired. The critic says:
Critics overall feel mixed about this one. From more than 40 opinions shared on Rotten Tomatoes, Anemone has garnered 56%. If Daniel Day-Lewis’ first movie in eight years has you intrigued, be sure to catch it when it hits the big screen on Friday, October 3. After that, we’ll have to see if Daniel Day-Lewis sticks around for more or goes back to retirement.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
