Now You See Me: Now You Don't Latest Trailer Shows The Star-Studded Cast In Action, But It Left Me With A Question About Mark Ruffalo's Character

After years and years of waiting, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will finally be released on the 2025 movie schedule this fall. It will also return with almost all of its original cast, too, as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco are all back as the Four Horsemen, along with Morgan Freeman and some new faces. We got to see all of them in action in the new trailer as well, which got me all kinds of excited.

However, it also left me with a question about Mark Ruffalo’s character and how he could be involved in this third Now You See Me movie.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t's Second Trailer Shows The Old And New Cast In Action

Now, the trailer opens with Woody Harrelson’s hypnotist Merritt McKinney explaining why the Four Horsemen haven’t worked together in a long time. He notes that they tripped up a few times, saying:

We made some huge mistakes. We got sloppy, cocky.

However, now they’re back together and back in action. They also have some new people working with them, as Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblat and Justice Smith have joined the cast as the new (and younger) magicians in the crew. While it’s not explained how exactly all these folks come together, we know it happens, and that they’ll all be working on a mission to stop Rosamund Pike’s Veronika Vanderberg.

So, yeah, it's pretty epic to see Jesse Eisenberg and Dominic Sessa in an upside-down room, Dave Franco throwing cards and being upstaged by Ariana Greenblatt’s character while trying to pick a lock, and some epic sleight of hand. It’s everything I want in a Now You See Me movie.

A highlight of the trailer, in fact, was when we learned about Pike’s character and her money laundering schemes. As that was explained, we also got a peek at the heist they’re seemingly trying to pull off, which included Eisenberg’s J. Daniel Atlas holding up a diamond after making the one in Veronika’s hand explode.

Although, while I love seeing the Horsemen back in action, I can’t help but wonder if Mark Ruffalo’s Dylan Rhodes, the man behind the tricks, will be involved somehow.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Could The Calling Card Used In The Trailer Have Anything To Do With Mark Ruffalo’s Character?

In the first two trailers for Now You See Me 3, we have not seen Mark Ruffalo. He’s also not featured or named on the film’s poster. However, according to Variety , he will be returning. So, if he’s coming back, I have a feeling it will have something to do with the Tarot card referenced in the trailer, as J. Daniel Atlas said in reference to it:

According to that card, for some reason, I need you.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In the first Now You See Me (which you can currently stream with a Netflix subscription ), Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Woody Harrelson’s characters are brought together with Tarot cards. It’s then revealed later in the film that the man who orchestrated that was Ruffalo’s Dylan Rhodes, the FBI agent who had spent the movie seemingly trying to catch them.

So, I’m now wondering if this new card that brought the magicians together was sent by Rhodes. If it was, that would explain how Mark Ruffalo is involved in the third Now You See Me flick. However, as of right now, we still really have no clue if he’ll appear.

But we do know the Now You See Me cast is thrilled to be back , and that there’s an epic plot twist in Now You Don’t that even Jesse Eisenberg was ticked by. So, I have a feeling that no matter how Mark Ruffalo comes or doesn't come into play will be surprising and very entertaining.

So, to see the Four Horsemen and co. back in action, and to see if the man who put them together returns, you can catch Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in theaters on November 14.