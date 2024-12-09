Critics Have Seen The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim. What Are They Saying About The Anime Prequel?
LOTR like you've never seen it before.
Fans of J. R. R. Tolkien’s famed fantasy universe are going to experience some of its lore in a whole new way when the prequel The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim hits the 2024 movie calendar. For the first time, anime is being used to expand Middle-earth, as the prequel will dive into a pivotal part of its previously unexplored history. First reactions to the new LOTR film had critics split, with many saying the animation was beautiful but the story was lacking — and long, with its runtime exceeding two hours. Now that they are able to expound on their initial thoughts, let’s see what they have to say.
The story centers around Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) and his daughter Héra (Gaia Wise), who must defend their kingdom from revenge-seeking Dunlendings. It takes place 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, which is especially important to know if you want to watch The Lord of the Rings movies in order. Grab your completely impractical War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket and see what the critics have to say.
Fred Topel of UPI calls this a satisfying entry into the LOTR saga, even saying it surpasses the live-action Hobbit series with its exciting action and gorgeous animation. Topel writes:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire, meanwhile, says it was a good idea in theory to combine The Lord of the Rings with a Studio Ghibli homage, but the execution leaves a lot to be desired. Ehrlich gives the movie a C-, crediting the filmmakers for attempting to do something fresh, even if the result falls short. The critic says:
Emma Stefansky of IGN gives it a “Good” 6 out of 10, while echoing the above assessment in saying the inspired idea behind the project is lacking in execution. The critic is conflicted, though, praising the “pretty good” story but admitting “I don’t think I’ll ever feel the need to watch this one again.” Stefansky continues:
Josh Slater-Williams of GamesRadar gives the movie 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying The War of the Rohirrim is one of the more uninspired examples of an English-language property being given an anime makeover. The story feels like it was written by an algorithm, the critic says, continuing:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says it’s clear in the LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim trailer that the filmmakers want to lure in the Peter Jackson faithful, and they might succeed, despite this being pretty far down on the list of this year’s best animated movies. Hammond continues:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This style of animation is definitely going to give fans a different look at The Lord of the Rings’ Middle-earth, and if you want to be a part of this historic moment for the franchise, you can see LOTR: The War of the Mohirrim in theaters starting Friday, December 13.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.