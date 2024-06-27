Critics Have Seen A Quiet Place: Day One Starring Lupita Nyong'o, And They’re Split Over How Much The Prequel Adds To The Apocalyptic Franchise
Shhhhh ...
A Quiet Place was a huge box office hit when it was released in 2018, with its largely dialogue-free scripts ramping up the intensity of the theatrical experience. That paved the way for a sequel a few years later, and now we’re going to see where it all began, in the upcoming horror movie from director Michael Sarnoski. With A Quiet Place: Day One’s release date approaching on June 28, critics have had the opportunity to screen the post-apocalyptic series’ third offering, and critics aren’t in agreement over what they’ve seen.
In the timeline of A Quiet Place, the new installment takes place around the same time as A Quiet Place: Part II’s prologue, which shows Earth being invaded by sightless extraterrestrial beings with an acute sense of hearing. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn star, with Djimon Hounsou reprising his role from the sequel. So what are the critics saying? In CinemaBlend’s review of A Quiet Place: Day One, our own Eric Eisenberg says this premise has run out of steam, with the prequel making no effort to bring any fresh perspective to the aliens or the franchise’s world. He rates the film 2 out of 5 stars, writing:
May Abdulbaki of ScreenRant agrees the franchise has overstayed its welcome, saying the prequel lacks emotional depth and creativity, has a weak storyline and underdeveloped characters. If that isn’t enough, Abdulbaki also says the creatures are less scary than in the previous two movies. The critic rates the movie 2 stars out of 5 and says:
The above critics, however, may be in the minority, because others, like Jordan Hoffman of EW find Day One to be thrilling and even quite touching in its non-alien moments. The critic likes seeing how the invasion affected a big city like New York, giving the movie a B+ and writing:
David Rooney of THR agrees that setting A Quiet Place: Day One in New York makes all the difference, as well as focusing the story around found family instead of parents protecting their children. The prequel proves, according to Rooney, the franchise is far from tapped out. In the critic’s words:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B, praising Lupita Nyong’o’s performance and saying the story adds new layers to the franchise and is able to stand on its own merits. Erbland continues:
Ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, June 28, the alien invasion movie is drawing mostly positive assessments from those who have seen it, holding an 87% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, some critics think Michael Sarnoski doesn’t do enough creatively with the world he inherited, resulting in a less-than-scary offering. Will you be giving A Quiet Place: Day One a try? Be sure to check out what else is hitting theaters soon with our 2024 movie release calendar.
