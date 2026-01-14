The Rock Lost The Golden Globe, But Landed The Ultimate Prize From His Daughter Jazz

The 2026 movie schedule is still only a few days old, but that means that we are in the middle of awards season for many of the best movies of 2025. Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was pretty universally declared a…smash for his performance in the acclaimed A24 drama, The Smashing Machine, and saw himself nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe for his mighty efforts. Though he ended up losing the trophy, it turns out he got a better prize from one of his young daughters.

What Prize Did The Rock Get From His Daughter After Losing The Golden Globe?

I can imagine that it’s probably pretty trippy to make a movie, have people literally applaud your performance via a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and then to hear award nomination chatter begin. His anxiety on Globes nomination day proved unfounded, because he was among the choices for dramatic Best Actor, but the famed wrestler-turned-actor ended up going home empty handed.

However, after losing the award, Johnson took to Instagram to reveal what he was going to say had he won, and let everyone in on how his 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine (whom he calls Jazz) actually gave him the greatest prize. Take a look!

Awwww! “If you can dream it, you can do it” indeed! Wise words from a little kid, right there, which helped to let the actor/businessman (who counts Jumanji 4 as one of his upcoming movies) know that he’s still a winner, no matter what awards voters might say. As he noted, in part, in his caption:

It’s the little things in life ~ like this note from my kid, or having my family all together like this that reminds me that I’ve already won.

We don’t quite get a full view of the folks who surrounded Johnson after he missed out on his first acting award, but at least he was able to let loose after the ceremony with those he cares about, and who’ve supported him while he takes his already legendary Hollywood career to new heights. He continued:

That said, one day I hope to have the honor of my name being called, and standing on a stage, where I can pull out this note and read it to the world as our powerful reminder ~ If you can dream it, you can do it.

One of the things The Rock has been doing as of late is taking on a host of far more serious acting roles, and even admitting that he was the one to blame for not having more of those opportunities before The Smashing Machine, simply because he was “really scared” that he wouldn’t be able to pull off such dramatic work. He’s now also in the works on a "psychological thriller" called Breakthrough, and an untitled Hawaiian crime drama that will reteam him with buddy Emily Blunt for the third time, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and will be directed by Martin Scorsese.

After thanking all of his family, friends, and fans for their support, it appears he sat down to dig into some prime cheat-day desserts, and I can only imagine that having Jazz’s words with him made it all much sweeter.