A Movie The Screen Actors Guild Entirely Ignored Just Got 6 Oscar Nominations

As an awards watcher, I was really shocked to see that Sentimental Value was completely blanked at the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards. This morning, the movie hit big at the Academy Awards with six nominations (see all the 2026 Oscar nominees here), including Best Picture and Best Director for Joachim Trier. Also, despite no nods from the Screen Actors’ Guild, it landed four acting nominations.

Sentimental Value Has Been Getting Lots Of Love

Renate Reinsve (Best Actress), Stellan Skarsgård (Best Supporting Actor), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning (Best Supporting Actress for both) all received Oscar nominations this morning for Sentimental Value. This isn’t really a surprise to many. All four have been widely discussed as potential nominees. Until the nominations for the Actor Awards were announced a few weeks ago, the movie was getting a ton of love.

One reason that Sentimental Value’s snub by SAG was so shocking is that the movie got six nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards and eight at the Golden Globes. Of the 12, only Skarsgård has taken home a trophy, for Best Supporting Actor at the Globes. Reinsve, Fanning, and Lilleaas all received nominations at both awards. Yet, they were completely shut out by SAG. Shut out!

Does SAG Hate Foreign Films?

It’s worth noting that this is part of a trend. Not only were the four actors from Sentimental Value denied noms at the Actor Awards, but Wagner Moura, who won Best Actor at the Globes for The Secret Agent, also missed out on a nomination. He was nominated for an Oscar this morning. Both movies are foreign films. In fact, there were no performances from foreign films nominated by SAG.

I don’t think the guild hates foreign films, though they have a history of not nominating performances from them. I think this is partly because it’s really hard to judge how great a performance is when it’s not in your native language. Especially in subtle performances, such as those in both Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent. It’s thrilling to see that these roles are being rewarded by the Academy.

Now we have two months to argue over which performances were the best before the 98th Academy Awards. You can tune in for the show with a Hulu subscription, where I know I’ll be watching on the edge of my seat to see who the winners are.