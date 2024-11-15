How To Watch Twisters Online And Stream The 2024 Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Blockbuster From Anywhere

How To Watch Twisters Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: November 15 (US) | November 29 (CA) US Stream: Peacock TV (US) International Streams: Prime Video (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Twisters: Synopsis

If you prefer your meteorology with twin helpings of pulse-raising recklessness and sexual chemistry, buckle up for the ride of the year with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. When reformed adrenaline junkie Kate “I don’t chase anymore” Carter (Edgar-Jones) is reluctantly lured away from her cushy desk job, little does she know she's stepping out into the perfect storm. Promising non-stop action, read on as we explain how to watch Twisters online and from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

A once-in-a-generation extreme weather event across Oklahoma presents Kate and her colleagues with an unmissable chance to test a pioneering method for reducing a tornado's intensity. Vaguely interesting, maybe? Enter: Tyler “We don’t need PhDs and fancy tech” Owens (Powell), a YouTuber whose tornado-chasing exploits are the stuff of legend.

Kate may be in her sensible phase, but given the choice between her sniffy NOAA crew and Tyler's whooping, hollering, merry band of miscreants, the fun-time option proves impossible to resist. Looming larger than the raging tornadoes themselves, however, is the towering psychological block that sent Kate retreating to the safety of a desk job in the first place.

With a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's a dead-cert for plenty of love come awards season. Read on below for how to watch Twisters online – exclusively on Peacock in the US – and from anywhere.

How to watch Twisters online in the US

US viewers can watch Twisters exclusively on Peacock from Friday, November 15.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t currently offer a free trial (and hasn't for some time), and this year's Black Friday Peacock deals have yet to materialize, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

Currently traveling abroad? If you're temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Twisters from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Twisters online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Twisters online in Canada

Canadians will be able to watch Twisters on Prime Video, from Friday, November 29.

If you haven’t previously signed up for Amazon Prime – or your account has been inactive for some time – you should be entitled to the service’s 30-day FREE trial. When this expires, your subscription fee will cost CA$9.99 per month or CA$99.99 per year.

NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border wanting to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Can you watch Twisters online in the UK?

There’s no word yet on when Twisters will made available for streaming in the UK.

If you're a US citizen abroad, just download a VPN to connect to the same streaming services you use back home, no matter where you are in the world.

Can you watch Twisters in Australia?

At present there’s no option for Aussies looking to stream Twisters.

An American citizen overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account from anywhere.

Twisters Trailer

Who Is In The Cast Of Twisters?

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens

Anthony Ramos as Javi

Brandon Perea as Boone

Maura Tierney as Cathy

Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben

Sasha Lane as Lily

Is Twisters Connected To The 1996 Movie? Twisters is a standalone sequel to the beloved 1996 blockbuster Twister, starring Helen Hunt as Jo Harding, and the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman and Bill Paxton as Dusty Davies and Bill Harding respectively. Look out for a multitude of easter eggs in amongst the flying debris.