Dakota Johnson Would Like To Set The Record Straight About Rumors She Sleeps 14 Hours A Night

Studies show that most of us don’t get enough sleep. I can certainly attest to that, but Dakota Johnson recently made headlines for, allegedly, claiming that she likes to sleep 14 hours a night. Most of us could only dream of that, and the 50 Shades actress is now speaking out on the headline, which she says is at least a bit inaccurate.

Why Stories Are Claiming Dakota Johnson Sleeps 14 Hours A Day

The initial headline came from The Wall Street Journal, which interviewed the actress and opened with the claim that she slept for 14 hours a day. In the piece, Johnson, who has previously sung the praises of a good bath, does call sleep her "number one priority" and says that when she has a day off, she takes advantage of it. Johnson said...

I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.

Johnson did say that she was “not functional” if she got less than 10 hours of sleep. and "can easily go 14." So while she probably does sleep 14 hours sometimes, she doesn't imply that's a common or even a regular thing. However, the story has been picked up by others since then.

What Dakota Johnson Said About Sleep On The Tonight Show

Johnson recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of her major 2024 movie release, leading the cast of Madame Web, the newest entry in Sony's live-action Spider-Verse. where the host brought up the Wall Street Journal headline about the 14 hours of sleep. Johnson says that she never claimed that she does sleep 14 hours a night, simply that, if given the chance, she could and likely would, do so. She explained…

I didn’t even say that like that. No, I said that I could easily sleep for 14 hours, but I don’t like, demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job.

I am firmly on Team Johnson here. While 14 hours might seem long, even for me, I could sleep for an extended period if given the chance, and more than eight hours regularly if schedules allowed. They don’t, of course. We know that during the filming of a movie, actors can be on set for a long time, so 14 hours would be impossible, but there is probably also downtime when she can sleep as long as she wants, at least occasionally.

There's an implication here that there’s something wrong with Dakota Johnson for even wanting to sleep that long, never mind doing it. But sleep is nice, and it’s good for you. The actress shot back at anybody who might be judging her because honestly, it’s nobody else’s business how long she sleeps. She continued…

Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone. I’m just asleep. I don’t even have to take anything to sleep like that. I just sleep like that.

Celebrities are always under a microscope, with everything they say becoming fodder for criticism. Let Dakota Johnson sleep. There’s no indication that she misses call times or is an unreliable actress, and if she can sleep 14 hours and still do her job, more power to her. If only we were all so lucky.

Based on everything we know about Madame Web, Johnson's next movie could be quite interesting. She'll likely be working hard doing press for the next couple of weeks, but hopefully afterward she can get some sleep.