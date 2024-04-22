Dame Judi Dench Reveals How She Reacted When Meeting 007 Co-Star Pierce Brosnan For The First Time, And I Feel This So Much

Dame Judi Dench has been in more James Bond movies than some of the stars who played 007s and is the longest serving cast member in the franchise. The legendary actress played M, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service for the MI6 agency, for eight Bond movies . She also holds the distinction of having worked with two Bond actors, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Now, she's reflecting on her time in the role, specifically what it was like meeting Brosnan for the first time. And I have to say, I feel these thoughts so much.

The Oscar winner chatted with People , during which her memorable run as M within the James Bond franchise came up. When she took the job in the mid '90s, even the decorated actress was nervous considering the loftiness of the franchise. James Bond was a beloved character, and GoldenEye was the first film to feature Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. The Dame talked about feeling jumpy on the first day, but also being struck by how cute and wonderful the leading man was from the jump:

Be still, beating heart. He was just an adorable man. He was absolutely glorious to work with, and as a person. His first day on Bond was my first day. But he was Bond! The both of us, I think, [were] pretty jumpy.

I mean, can you really blame her for feeling that way after meeting the Mrs. Doubtfire alum? The leading man is still very debonair today but, years ago, he was practically the epitome of cool.

The two co-stars ended up working together for the four Brosnan-led James Bond films , and Judi Dench clearly took a liking to her handsome colleague. While the debate on who the best Bond is is an ongoing debate amongst fans, many agree that Brosnan’s look was perfect for the historic character. Some prefer the more rugged Daniel Craig in the more recent movies or the womanizing cheekiness of Sean Connery’s 1960s performance. But no one really seemed to be as striking as Brosnan. Dench echoed this sentiment, mentioning how her daughter was equally taken by the actor when she met him:

She walked out of my dressing room as Pierce was coming in. It was like a cartoon person. I've never seen anything like it.

Who can blame her? The star's coolness was unmatched in the 90s, and I can't say that I wouldn't have been somewhat flustered over being around him. After his final performance as the character in 2002's Die Another Day, the Bond franchise had to pivot to a completely different aesthetic and energy when casting Craig. Brosnan’s perfection was almost irreplaceable in this fan's eyes and, ultimately, the producers had to revamp the idea of what James Bond was. I’m sure portraying a beloved character like M was intimidating, but playing opposite a Bond like Brosnan was in its own way equally intimidating it seems. On that note, shout out to the imposing Judi Dench for admitting that even she felt the way a number of us probably would have.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The kind of standard that actors like Pierce Brosnan set for 007 is why casting the character is a tedious process. The producers of the Bond movies have more recently been working on casting the role for the future and have seemingly put a lot of time into finding the perfect face to take on the mantle. Even replacing Dame Judi Dench after her character died in Spectre wasn’t easy, and the team decided to completely pivot by casting Ralph Finnes as M .

With Daniel Craig's tenure now done, it'll be interesting to see if casting directors will continue go down the more rugged, modern lane, maybe casting someone like Tom Hardy, who topped the casting odds at one point. However, more recent rumors have suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast in the role. That's yet to be confirmed. Regardless of what lies ahead though, I think most would agree with Judi Dench that there's something special about Pierce Brosnan's portrayal. I'd like to imagine that some viewers still buckle at the knees today whenever his dapper iteration of 007 on screen.

