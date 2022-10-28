Dane Cook Was Prepared For Backlash To His 26-Year Age Gap With Fiancée Kelsi Taylor
Dane Cook hits back at backlash towards him and his fiancée's age gap.
Comedian Dane Cook has never been one to be afraid of controversy. This is, after all, the same guy who told it like it was in his comedy special Vicious Circle which you can find on your HBO Max subscription. But he’s been facing backlash for being engaged to fiancée Kelsi Taylor who’s 26 years his junior and is more than prepared to take it.
People tend to voice their criticism when they hear of a celebrity couple who’s a decade or more apart from each other. While discussing his latest comedy Above It All to People, 50-year-old Dane Cook explained that the best way to attack the naysayers of his relationship with his 24-year-old fiancée Kelsi Taylor was to use his special superpower: humor.
The Good Luck Chuck star and fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor have been dating each other for the past five years. Then last July, Cook finally proposed to his “best friend” and the two look happier than ever. He told People he cannot wait to start a new chapter of his life with the woman he’s shared some of the greatest times of his life with. When you hear him say sweet things like that about his lady love, who is anyone to judge how far apart in age they are?
Dane Cook wasn’t naive going into this relationship knowing people would find fault with the 26-year age gap. Instead of letting ruminating thoughts take over of what other people would think, he and his fiancée made sure they were the ones to have the first laugh.
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that! Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are not the first couples out there in Hollywood to have a big age gap. 38-year-old Olivia Wilde and 28-year-old Harry Styles are allegedly holding up well despite their ten-year age gap. Hugh Jackman has one of the best relationships in Hollywood being happily married for 26 years to Deborra-Lee Furness who’s 13 years older than him. American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee also had no problems giving a few words and the finger to trolls about being 35 years younger than her record producer husband David Foster. It just goes to show that true love is worth fighting for no matter how far apart in age two people are.
The Employee of the Month actor told People that one of the best things he loves about Taylor is the way she’s able to handle being in the public eye and having the same sense of humor as him. These two appear to have a great bond with the chemistry they need to make this relationship work. Pretty ironic these two would have such backlash over their age differences considering the internet wants 81-year-old Martha Stewart to date 28-year-old Pete Davidson next. There’s no understanding people sometimes, huh? Follow CinemaBlend’s upcoming movie releases so you'll be the first to know when Dane Cook will hit the big screen in the future.
