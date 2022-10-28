Dane Cook Was Prepared For Backlash To His 26-Year Age Gap With Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Comedian Dane Cook has never been one to be afraid of controversy. This is, after all, the same guy who told it like it was in his comedy special Vicious Circle which you can find on your HBO Max subscription . But he’s been facing backlash for being engaged to fiancée Kelsi Taylor who’s 26 years his junior and is more than prepared to take it.

People tend to voice their criticism when they hear of a celebrity couple who’s a decade or more apart from each other. While discussing his latest comedy Above It All to People, 50-year-old Dane Cook explained that the best way to attack the naysayers of his relationship with his 24-year-old fiancée Kelsi Taylor was to use his special superpower: humor.

Being able to poke fun at it and have some jokes at our own expense, I think it prepared us for what was going to happen. Which is people were going to put us as a target, so if we make the joke first and we're laughing at it, you can't really hurt us with that.

The Good Luck Chuck star and fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor have been dating each other for the past five years. Then last July, Cook finally proposed to his “best friend” and the two look happier than ever. He told People he cannot wait to start a new chapter of his life with the woman he’s shared some of the greatest times of his life with. When you hear him say sweet things like that about his lady love, who is anyone to judge how far apart in age they are?

Dane Cook wasn’t naive going into this relationship knowing people would find fault with the 26-year age gap. Instead of letting ruminating thoughts take over of what other people would think, he and his fiancée made sure they were the ones to have the first laugh.

We knew going into the relationship, we knew that people would have an opinion in the public eye. But mostly, we were very early making jokes where I would say something like, 'I'd love to have a family,' and she would say, 'Oh, I'd love to have a family when I'm young,' and I'd say, 'Well, I'd like that as well because I'd like to hold my children on my death bed.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that! Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are not the first couples out there in Hollywood to have a big age gap. 38-year-old Olivia Wilde and 28-year-old Harry Styles are allegedly holding up well despite their ten-year age gap. Hugh Jackman has one of the best relationships in Hollywood being happily married for 26 years to Deborra-Lee Furness who’s 13 years older than him. American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee also had no problems giving a few words and the finger to trolls about being 35 years younger than her record producer husband David Foster. It just goes to show that true love is worth fighting for no matter how far apart in age two people are.